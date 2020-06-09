Syracuse will square off with Maryland-Baltimore County for the second time in program history when the two squads meet on Tuesday, November 10, in the Stadium.
Series Notes
Syracuse won the other meeting with Maryland-Baltimore County, a 92-83 victory on Dec. 15, 1992.
Lawrence Moten had 22 points to lead the Orange.
Coach Ryan Odom led the Retrievers to a 16-17 record a season ago. Maryland-Baltimore County lost to Vermont, 81-74, in the American East semifinals. The Retrievers had four players average in double digits and three of them return this year – senior guard Darnell Rogers (14.0 ppg.), junior guard R.J. Eytle-Rock (11.2) and senior forward Brandon Horvath (11.0).
Syracuse was 18-14 and had won its first ACC Tournament game before the national pandemic ended the college basketball season. Syracuse returns four of five starters, including junior guard Buddy Boeheim (15.3 ppg.). Head coach Jim Boeheim enters his 45th season in charge of the program at his alma mater.
Syracuse men's basketball season tickets are available online at Cuse.com/Tickets or by phone at 888-DOMETIX (888-366-3849). Season Tickets start as low as $250, and all price levels are available, including a limited number of floor seats. Premium seating options are available in the courtside area.
