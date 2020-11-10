Our first bald eagle sighting ever – or at least the first Paula and I can recall – wasn’t exactly a breathtaking encounter with the bird that serves as our national symbol. But the eagle, in fact, was doing what eagles do, picking at a road-killed deer carcass, flanked by patient ravens, as we drove into a sunrise on a Nova Scotia highway en route to a Newfoundland moose hunt more than 30 years ago.
These days, bald eagle sightings have become a regular part of our lives. It’s not unusual to see one soaring right outside my office window. Almost always when I fish the Susquehanna River. Usually when we cross the Sayre bridge, where they regularly perch north of that span on the west side of the river. And last month one battled a group of buzzards over a gut pile out back of the house from a deer harvested by a hunter during the state’s three-day youth/senior and muzzleloader whitetail offering.
But we will never take these encounters for granted, knowing what a long road it has been in one of Pennsylvania’s greatest wildlife comeback stories.
So prevalent are the majestic birds these days that the most common mortality of bald eagles is from fight-to-the-death territorial disputes between the birds as they compete for space to breed, nest and feed.
That was likely the situation last month when an apparently exhausted adult bald eagle was found on the nearly 600-acre Pike Township property of Whit and Norma Moore. A pair of hunters sighting in their guns in preparation for deer season discovered the eagle, sparking initial fears that they unintentionally may have shot the bird.
“At first they panicked (upon seeing the eagle),” said Norma Moore, “but they thought ’no way’ they could have shot it. But initially they were really nervous.”
A phone call to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Dallas office led to a question as to whether the bird was simply covering prey, but Norma Moore knew that wasn’t the case.
“It couldn’t even pick its head up; there was something wrong with it,” she said. “It could barely open its eyes.”
Game Warden Mike Goodenow responded to the call and captured the bird, transporting it to his home overnight.
“I had a big crate in my basement in a nice, cool place with no distractions,” Goodenow said. “The next morning I couldn’t believe how well it was doing. By the time I got it to Dallas (to wildlife rehabilitator Sue Gallagher of the Carbon County Environmental Education Center) the eagle had regained much of its life.
When blood work came back normal and there was no broken wing or other visible sign of injury, the rehab process became more routine than most.
“I called three or four days after dropping it off and they were already talking about a release,” Goodenow said.
That release came Nov. 5, back on the Moore property in the area where it was first discovered. A technician from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wildlife Futures Program delivered the bird back to the site, where it showed plenty of spunk before exiting its carrier and making a couple circles overhead before soaring out of sight.
Bald eagles have come a long way over the years; back in 1980 there were just three documented nesting pairs. But the recovery has taken off, so to speak, in Pennsylvania, New York and throughout the Chesapeake Bay region. By 2013 there were 274 known nests in Pa. – including the highly visible nest along Route 220 in Ulster Township that draws onlookers and professional and amateur photographers each spring.
Today, bald eagles are protected under the state’s Game and Wildlife Code but are no longer listed as endangered or threatened. The birds are also protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Protection Treaty Act.
But given their numbers, which continue to grow these days, there’s no way of protecting them from each other.
(Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com)
