To watch Teagan Willey on the soccer field you see a player with blazing speed, that can fire a shot from anywhere, at any time.
For the taking on challenges series I tried to play a game of ‘Cat’ against Teagan, with each player taking a shot, and if they made it the other person had to match or they get a letter. The one catch, there was a goalie on the shots.
Despite taking a lead in the contest, and making some shots early, in the end Willey did what she did best, she came through with big shots to get the win.
For Willey it’s different for her to think she’s a senior now.
“It’s very weird,” she said. “Even my junior year I felt like I was one of the youngest. It’s just flown by so fast, it doesn’t feel like it’s been four years. It’s scary to think about.”
While it’s gone by fast for Willey, she’s been happy with how far she’s come in these four years.
“That’s pretty exciting,” she said. “It’s been exciting to see not only myself but the rest of the girls grow with their confidence levels and everything.”
There are some high hopes for Willey with her team this year.
“My expectations are definitely really high,” she said. “When I was a freshman I knew I was walking onto a team that was kind of rough, kind of pushed to the side, but now I know we have way more talent. We lost several players, so hopefully that makes everyone else work harder to get a spot on the team.”
A year ago the Black Knights were one win away from districts, and that’s been on Willey’s mind ever since.
“It’s on my mind a lot,” Willey said. “I really hope it happens (making districts) since it’s my last year. That would be a really cool thing to get for the team. I don’t even know the last time a Towanda girls’ soccer team went to districts, so it would be cool.
“Last year we all put in so much hard work in practices and everyone worked so hard. We lost not only seniors, but some people that aren’t playing this year, so it will be tough, but hopefully everyone works hard.”
One big change Willey has seen in Towanda is how many players now play soccer year round. When she joined the varsity team, she was one of the only ones that played year round, while now many of the girls do.
“It definitely helps a lot,” Willey said. “At first it was like even though I was a freshman, I knew more about the game than a lot of people that didn’t have that experience. But, now I think there are 5-6 girls on the team that have participated in travel leagues, they have a lot of experience and have knowledge.”
Many of the travel girls have played together, and that’s helped them play better together on the field.
“Like Livy (Olivia Sparbanie), Saige (Greenland), Emily (Dunn) and Kourtney (Dunn) we all played on the same travel team this year, so we all have grown together and gotten really good at playing with each other,” Willey said.
And, a second year with coach Joe Picco, who also coaches those five in travel ball, has helped everyone have a better idea what to expect from their coach.
“That definitely helps a lot,” Willey said. “Last year they didn’t know what his expectations were so wehn his expectations were high and they were getting yelled at people cracked and were like, this is serious.”
From the young player to watch, to now a senior leader, Willey has grown with Towanda and has been making shots all around the field every year.
Now, she’s ready to try and take Towanda to new heights this year as she finishes off her high school career.
