Over the course of this summer I’ve tried a lot of different challenges, but this one was unlike anything before, or since.
Watching Mallory Petlock dance you can see how graceful she is, how flexible she is, how easy she makes things look.
Watching me dance, well, let’s just say graceful and flexible probably aren’t words anyone would use to describe it.
For Petlock dancing has been something she’s done all her life, since she was two years old. But, she does remember when she really started to take it serious.
“2011, I think was when I really started working on my flexibility and I really got into it and that’s when I really got into it and it wasn’t just something to keep me busy at night,” Petlock said.
As she got into it more and more, Petlock put a ton of time in.
“When I got older I danced 3-4 days a week, a couple hours a day, so I put a lot of time and effort into it and I was practicing at home before dance, so I was always stretching and doing stuff around the house to try and learn more,” Petlock said.
When she graduated high school she thought that was it for her and dance, but she’s still doing it.
“I thought it was over when I went to college and then I got the text that said we need another girl can you come back down once a week so I said absolutely,” Petlock said. “Every Wednesday night I came down to take a class.”
Petlock is still competing and doing dance and has one more year in this age group.
“My two classes I do are competitive dancing, so I did three competitions and they are at nationals, but I didn’t do the regional competition so I didn’t go,” Petlock said. “I am in the senior age group, so it’s 16-19, so I’ll be the oldest next year when I’m 19. Then there is something above it for older girls that want to do it.”
Petlock isn’t sure she’ll do the older age group when she finishes the senior age group, but she knows she’s not going to be fully done with dance.
“I’ll still dance, probably at least recreationally, maybe not competitively anymore,” she said.
For Petlock who started when she was two, now she’s helping some of the younger dancers out.
“I help out a lot of the classes with the younger girls, because they look up to the older girls a lot and they may pick up some things from me,” she said. “It’s different, a lot of them don’t want to listen to you and just want to do their own thing and don’t take instruction, so it’s frustrating at times, but it pays off in the end.”
There was a time Petlock remembers being like that, wanting to do her own thing. But, when in 2011, when she really got into it, she started working like crazy to be as flexible as she is now.
“I am definitely the most flexible,” Petlock said of the dancers she dances with. “2011 is when I started to work on my flexibility. I wasn’t really flexible before that. I didn’t have any of my splits before that and it only took me a week and a half or two weeks to get them all down because I stretched every day for like two hours.”
The dancer knows that a lot of people dance, but never wanted to put in that kind of work at that age.
“They didn’t put in the work I wanted to so some of them aren’t as flexible,” Petlock said.
A lot may also have waited to try and put in the work, and Petlock knows that doing things around that age of 10 or 11 is when you really have to in order to be where she is now.
“If I didn’t start then I probably wouldn’t have cared as much,” Petlock said. “Your muscles are a little looser when you are younger, so it’s easier to train them to.”
Now Petlock has had a lot of people react to how flexible she is.
“I have been called Gumby before, because on stage I completely bent myself in half the first one we did,” she said. “I was way more flexible then, but they were like, wow, that’s disgusting, why would you even do that.”
Even Petlock realizes what she does isn’t that normal.
“Sometimes it freaks me out and I am like a normal person, this isn’t something a normal person can do, this is kind of cool, I have my own thing,” Petlock said.
As she gets older it’s tougher for Petlock to stay as flexible.
“It’s definitely a lot harder,” she said. “When I was 11-12, I was way more flexible, I could lay on the ground and put my feet over my head and walk them in a circle and now I can’t do that anymore.”
Petlock still puts in the time to try and stay flexible.
“I probably do that maybe a half hour a day, I do that in the morning usually to get me going,” she said.
While she doesn’t get to work as much as the kids in high school, she still tries to keep up as much as she can.
“One day a week I’m only down here so it is tougher, but sometimes we post stuff on Instagram, or have a dance group chat and ask questions,” Petlock said.
Being in college and still dancing can be tough, but Petlock knows it’s something she loves.
“All of it is because I love it and I want to put in the time and effort to better myself,” Petlock said. “I honestly can’t imagine my life if my mom hadn’t put me in dance.”
