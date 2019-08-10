There are challenges you take on, and then there is the steeplechase.
I’ve done other track events. I’ve tried to run. I’ve tried to jump. I’ve tried to hurdle.
However, in the steeplechase, you run, hurdle barriers, and try and jump over water.
To start, I did not the whole 3000 meters with Collin Wright of Waverly. The steeple was turned into more of a 500 meter race, although I tried to clear the water twice.
As I watched Wright easily clear hurdles and soar over the water like it wasn’t there, the state qualifier as a sophomore this past year made things look so easy.
The reality, not as easy as he made things look. The hurdles were hard enough, the water barrier, even getting onto the barrier is tough, and standing on it seems like a nearly impossible task, which meant going over the barrier and into the water below. Let’s just say, good thing it was a nice day.
While I will not be turning into a steeplechase runner, it’s something that Wright has done for a while now.
“I started my steeplechase career in eighth grade off a suggestion by my coach, coach (Nate) Culver and he told me he always wanted to have someone do it. He hadn’t really had anybody, so I started off and started doing it.
“I almost half thought it was a joke at first, I hadn’t given any thought to that type of event, I had been strictly distance running. I found once I started working on it that it was grueling, and taxing, but I really enjoyed it.”
Being a distance runner all his life, Wright quickly found that his distance background could really help him.
“Once I got into the technique and used my distance background I had fun with it,” Wright said. “It’s just a really great race to go out and see.”
What the Waverly standout found was that some distance runners don’t like doing the event. While there are some dominant steeplechase runners, especially in Section 4, the field isn’t always as deep because some people laugh off the idea of the race.
“It’s an event I feel like a lot of people look at and dismiss right away as outlandish or unorthodox for distance runners because of how unique it is,” Wright said.
Being able to run regular distance events, and also do the steeple, is something that Wright feels like can help him when he starts to look at colleges.
“The way colleges are looking at distance runners now they are looking at people with a wide array of events and skill sets and when it comes to steeple chase it not only is a more unique event, in it’s technicality it strengthens you for your other events,” Wright said.
“I definitely feel once those discussions can be had and I’m more serious looking at colleges it’s something I can put out there and tell them I have years of experience, that’s why I’m happy I started in eighth grade so I have that experience.”
For Wright starting early is something he knows helps him.
“I certainly feel experience is everything,” he said. “The mile, two mile, field events, steeple chase, anything. I’m blessed my coaches threw me in eighth grade, those early years were my learning years. I am more so working on my speed and not my technical stuff now.”
Getting to states by sophomore year isn’t easy, but Wright always had big goals.
“As soon as I started the event, and I say this with my other events to, I really set this as a goal to reach states and I saw from the way I was running freshman year and early sophomore year, I was really striving for that state run,” Wright said. “I wouldn’t say I’m surprised, I’m just very happy with where I am. I am going to go into next year with even higher goals and expectations, because I’m not satisfied yet.”
Being in a section with good competition has only made Wright better.
“We have some tremendous steeple chase runners,” Wright said. “State qualifiers, which is where my personal record was set, was a very grueling, competitive, tough race, and that’s going to help anyone entering this event in Section 4. It’s a good thing for their training.”
Wright has tried to get teammates into the event, but it’s not something everyone wants to try.
“I have had many conversations with my teammates, especially younger teammates,” Wright said. “But, I’ll say most of them dismiss it and laugh at it. It’s a very unique event and they can see by the look on the face of the runners it’s physically taxing. It’s a tough event and it’s not one I feel like many people are going to look to do.”
One of the things with the event is that all eyes are often on the runners as everyone gathers around the water pit to watch.
“This event has helped me with being more relaxed in my running state,” Wright said. “You are leaving everything out there. People are watching you land in a pit of water and crowding around that spot. There are crowds around the inner curve of the steeple chase barrier. It’s a very exciting race to watch and I’m happy I don’t have to watch and I get to run it and it’s my favorite event to run in outdoor track.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.