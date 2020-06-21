A year ago I tried a lot of challenges.
I faced some of the best athletes throughout the region.
There was softball and soccer and golf, cheerleading and dance, skeet shooting, track and field and swimming and basketball and what seems like a million other things.
With Covid-19 it looked like this year might be challenge free.
But, now, sports are slowly starting to return, and this week I had the chance to take on my first challenge of the year.
A year ago I tried hitting off Waverly ace pitcher Wendi Hammond.
This week I had the chance to face her replacement, Hali Jenner.
Because of the shutdown, spring sports didn’t occur this year. That’s a shame for sports fans as they didn’t get a chance to see Jenner shine on the mound.
If we are listing the most deadly pitches in the region, Jenner’s changeup should be near the top of any list.
To say I looked silly on a few of my swings would be an understatement. I swung so early that I nearly fell off my feet.
I felt so happy to just pop up a pitch off Jenner, which would have been a routine pop out. But, of course even that came after I already would have struck out based on the pitches I missed.
Jenner worked hard and waited for the chance to become the ace at Waverly. And, because of Covid-19 she lost her chance to enjoy this year as the starting pitcher.
“It’s been so hard,” she said. “I have worked so hard just trying to get the spot for myself. Just trying to do my best for Waverly.”
While her junior year was lost, she will come back ready for next year.
“I am just going to make my senior year the best and take it all in and play as much as I can,” Jenner said.
While it was hard losing the year, it’s just making Jenner enjoy everything more now.
“As coach said, you never know who is watching, don’t take it for granted,” Jenner said. “Don’t take it for granted, you never know how long you have to play and I really learned that this year.”
For Jenner, there has been a lot of work the past couple years getting to the point she’s at now. She waited her turn, and was ready for the chance to shine.
“I knew I had some big shoes to fill and I knew I had to step up and practice as much as I could and earn my spot,” Jenner said.
Over the years Jenner has had a lot of great pitchers to learn from. From Hammond at Waverly to Megan Bennett (Athens ace) on her Valley Storm travel team, and Jenner has taken all the information in.
“They were big supporters and they taught me a lot,” Jenner said.
There is one big difference between Jenner and pitchers like Hammond and Bennett.
While those pitchers dominate with their overpowering fastball, Jenner uses one of the nastiest changeups you will ever see to retire hitters.
“Usually for people their fastball is their main pitch,” Jenner said. “But, I worked hard on my changeup and it’s worked for me.”
At times in high school Jenner and Hammond would throw in the same game, and Hammond’s fastball and Jenner’s changeup really kept teams off guard.
“I knew she threw some gas, but I knew the changeup would throw them off,” Jenner said.
And, watching hitters get fooled by the changeup has always been fun for the Waverly, and Valley Storm, standout.
“Watch them swing at her fastball (Hammond) and then me coming in and throwing my changeup and they swing so far in front of it, it makes me laugh like out on the mound,” Hammond said. “Everytime I throw it and the girl swings out of her shoes, I look at coach and he’s laughing and it’s so much fun.”
After missing her spring season, Jenner is enjoying her travel season with the Valley Storm.
“I am so excited, I have invited some college coaches and I’m trying to get into college and hopefully play some softball,” Jenner said.
Junior year is big for athletes, so for Jenner after missing the spring season, she knows this summer is huge.
“Junior year is usually the year you start looking and it’s a big loss to me, so I have to keep pushing and hope for the best,” Jenner said.
“This summer is going to be the most important summer, probably of my life to get into college.”
Jenner is happy with the way things are going this summer.
“I feel pretty good right now,” Jenner said. “I’ve been putting in a lot of work and throwing pretty well in the games.”
Jenner has had college coaches look at her, but she’s hoping to get noticed by even more schools.
“I had a couple college coaches look at me, mostly D3, but I’m hoping to keep working and get even bigger schools,” Jenner said.
Playing on the Valley Storm this summer, Jenner has some other great pitchers on the team, including Bennett and Towanda ace Maddie Maynard. For Jenner that’s just fine as she loves pitching, but also playing the field.
“It makes it a lot more fun,” Jenner said of being on a team with multiple pitchers. “I love playing the infield and outfield to, it’s fun to play everywhere.”
