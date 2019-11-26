With fall sports wrapping up, and some time before winter, we get back to some challenges with area athletes from this year.
I faced some top pitchers in both softball and baseball this year, everything from college, to high school and even a couple Little League standouts.
Kenny Mapes has dominated at the Little League level. He won a pair of district titles in Little League and has also excelled in travel ball.
My challenge was to try and hit off Mapes.
It’s a challenge many have tried at the youth levels, and few have had success.
I was able to make good contact with one pitch, but I also saw a lot of swings and misses, as many have done against Mapes.
For Mapes, it’s been fun playing for RTL Little League.
“It was awesome to win two district titles with my close friends Isaac Shaffer, Logan Norton and Hunter House,” Mapes said. “Knowing we are the only ones to accomplish this for RTL is something we will never forget in our lifetime. Playing regular season and travel ball with Hunter on my team is great. We always have each other’s back on and off the field. WE always push each other to be the best on the field. It is tough for pitchers to throw to us, I’m a righty and he’s a lefty, we always bat three and four so it’s hard to pitch around one of us.”
For Mapes it’s not just Little League as he’s put in a lot of time in travel ball.
“Playing travel ball has been so much fun and we have made so many friends from other teams and states,” Mapes said.
One thing that has helped Mapes at the youth level is his ability to not only pitch, but hit.
“A lot of people think pitchers aren’t hitters, that’s why they usually bat last or don’t hit at all,” Mapes said.
But, that’s not Mapes, as he hits in the heart of every lineup.
The challenge can be that teams start to see what he is capable of and learn ways to try and pitch around him.
“It’s kind of frustrating because you can’t really show your full potential,” Mapes said.
Mapes knows the kind of effort he puts in to be a better player, and it can be tough when teams try and pitch around the middle of the lineup.
“I put in a lot of work, the only thing is when they pitch around you it’s frustrating because you can’t show all that work you put in,” he said.
Right now Mapes is playing 12u up through 14u ball, but he knows things are going to be different as he gets into junior high and then high school.
“When they are hitting the ball over 300 feet, it’s different than playing on a 200-foot field,” Mapes said.
Mapes is in seventh grade now, and he knows that junior high may be a bit different, but he’s ready.
“I’m really looking forward to playing junior high and playing with my buddies that won the 2016 minors district title with me,” he said. “We all know each other so well and we know what the other is thinking on the field, it’s a great time and we hope to put the Rams back on the baseball map.”
