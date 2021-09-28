We’ve arrived at that glorious season of harvest, when hunters are set to put venison in freezers, game that perhaps joins walleye and salmon filets, turkey and pheasant breasts, even the occasional bear meat that’s often overlooked and underrated as quality table fare.
Paula and I are in that group, and have made a conscious effort to go beyond the typical venison stew and chili and step out of our comfort zone when it comes to wild game recipes. The possibilities are endless, and many hunting- and fishing-related TV shows these days focus as much on cooking your catch and kill as the actual angling and hunting.
Outdoor Channel shows (there’s a free preview on DISH Network through Sept. 30) like Farming the Wild, Man Eats Wild, Nick’s Wild Ride and the hugely popular MeatEater take us on exciting and sometimes exotic sporting adventures, but carry an emphasis on taking wild game from field to table. The shows are a superb way for hunter-gatherers to educate themselves and kick their kitchen skills up a notch.
Paula and I did that earlier this month with TV chef/host/producer and cookbook author Scott Leysath. Leysath, host of The Sporting Chef and Dead Meat TV shows on the Sportsman Channel, invited us into a virtual chef experience in which the Outdoor Sportsman Group (Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network) provided all the ingredients for a five-course wild game feast, with Leysath guiding us through the evening via a Zoom connection from his California kitchen.
We brought along a secret weapon to assist: Paula’s mentored hunter, Jenny Stone of Litchfield, has a degree in culinary science from Drexel University and last season bagged a buck, doe, and spring gobbler alongside Paula. With those two handling the cooking, I was left to taste testing and cleanup duty.
The timing of the virtual chef connection — a few hours before kickoff of Penn State-Auburn — couldn’t have been better. This was going to be some serious pre-game tailgating, albeit from home.
Scott guided through the cooking via Zoom, and when it was all over we had created a wild game masterpiece: Fish and Shrimp Cakes, Stuffed McFarlane Pheasant Breasts, Pan-Roasted Quail (with citrus and cilantro vinaigrette), Venison Steaks (with balsamic berry reduction) and, a bit off the wild game track, S’Mores Mud Cake.
Along the way I learned a lot and became a bit more comfortable in the kitchen, already poring through various recipe possibilities available on the individual websites of the TV shows. It was perhaps the most enjoyable “work” assignment I’ve even had, and certainly one of the most unique.
I emerged from my food coma just ahead of the Penn State game, and picked away at the creations the rest of the evening.
I’m already looking at some fancy and a little more challenging options this season. Corned venison and Brussels sprout hash. Sous vide venison ribs, whatever sous vide means. Smoked wild turkey and apple grilled cheese sandwich. Chop shop bear shank.
Now it’s time to go hunting.
