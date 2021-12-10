Talented group of freshmen look to rejuvenate Troy

Building off of the success of an undefeated season for the Troy girls junior highschool team in 2020, six freshmen are making a leap to the big leagues to help the varsity team make a run at the district playoffs in 2021.
Ella VanNoy, Alyssa Parks, Kailyn Sterling, Gloria Andrews, Kendall Allen, and Josie Kerrick will all make their varsity debut for Troy in 2021. Trojans head coach Marshall McNeal is excited by the rejuvenation of his program and roster.
“We have a lot of good talent and a good group of freshmen,” McNeal said. “Alyssa Parks and Kailyn Sterling are making noise and they are good athletes. Going from playing against junior varsity level talent to varsity level talent is a big difference, but I expect this freshmen group to contribute.”
McNeal wants his team to apply pressure on defense and play man on man basketball. Junior Rachel Kinglsey and senior Sydney Taylor will be looked upon to lead the young group of talent.
“The freshmen went undefeated last year and they are just really fun to work with,” Kingsley said. “I think this team can be better than it was last season.”
Taylor shared similar sentiments discussing the incoming freshmen.
“The freshmen work hard and are really good shooters,” Taylor said. “They like to work hard and I think that will help us play faster this season.”
In 2020, Troy struggled out of the gates, but the Trojans won their last four games of the season building momentum for this season. Troy finished the season with a 7-12 record and 5-10 record in league play.
“I am hoping we can win more games than we did last year and we have a good bunch of talented players and good hustlers,” Taylor said. “I think we did a lot more team bonding this past summer and got closer than last year and our communication is better which should help us win more games this season.”
Troy opens its season on Saturday hosting Jersey Shore at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.