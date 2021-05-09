SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Raechel Bonner (Harrisburg, Pa./Central Dauphin) and Ally Tama (Towanda, Pa./Towanda) captured conference titles and the Kutztown University women’s track & field team wrapped up a successful weekend at the PSAC Outdoor Championships Saturday at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
Bonner and Tama justified their No. 1 seeds in the 400-meter dash and pole vault, becoming the Golden Bears’ second and third PSAC champions of the meet, the program’s most since the 2013 Outdoor Championships when they had four event winners.
It was an outstanding day for Tama and teammates Myah Davies (New Market, Md./Linganore) and Kathleen Silverman (Mechanicsburg, Pa./Cumberland Valley). The trio of vaulters swept the top three spots to earn KU 23.5 team points. Tama was the only competitor to clear 12 feet, supplying a best vault of 3.73m (12-2.75), which was also another NCAA provisional qualifying mark. Davies improved upon her sixth-best vault in program history with a new PR of 3.58m (11-9) and Silverman also set a PR by clearing 3.43m (11-3).
Tama is the Maroon and Gold’s third outdoor champion in the pole vault all-time and first since Kristi Braine in 2000. The senior from Towanda, Pa., also won the 2020 indoor pole vault title.
