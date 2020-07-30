The Club Championship at Shepard Hills was held this past hot weekend July 24-26 . Over 70 players started out the first round in the 54 hole stroke play match.
In the Men’s Division, Sam Taylor won his first Club Championship with a three day score of 214, besting former Club Champion Ryan Murelle by 2 strokes. Ryan had a rough day Friday, and wished the tournament was one day longer. Mark Steed finished again in third with 219.
Former Club Champ Guy Gleockner won the first flight with a 235, followed by Lou Judson and Doug Brown each with 236. Scott Yeager was in contention after 2 days, but his 96 on Sunday assured him of last place and lost bets in the flight.
Another former Champ Zach Sitzman broke out the last day and topped the second flight with 233, Vic Northrup finished second with 237 and Randy Simmons placed third with 240.
Mark Felt won the third flight with a 244, with Justin McEwen in second with 245 and Joe Darrow jr & Tim Bardo tying for third
Bob Bidlack topped the fourth flight with a 257 being pushed by Lenny Pientka at 258 and Patrick Bronson with 260.
Dan Seck jr won the fifth flight with 259 with Shane Saxon and Steve Covey in second and third with 263 and 265 respectively.
Denny Bell took top honors in the sixth flight with 268, Dave Kinsley a close second at 269 and Joe Covey jr carded a 272.
Jim Sherman won the battle of early tee times in the 7th flight with 283.
Glory Kilmer won her 16th Club Championship in the Women’s Championship Division with a 271 for 54 holes, followed by Stacey Covey and Sarah Dunn. Jane Ferro won the first flight turning in a 278.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.