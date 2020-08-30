The Towanda Country Club Invitational heads to the final day, with six teams posting double digit under par scores after two rounds.
Ryan Knolles and Eric Aeppli lead the tournament with a -17 under after two rounds. Christian Fulda and Dan Chernosky sit at 15 under and Lou Judson and David Sickler; Andrew Hill and Mike Stokes and Zach Place and Danny Edwards all sit at 12 under.
Jordan Wollenberg and Troy Gordon are at 10-under par and Nick Innocenzo and Nick Place and Jason Sladish and Craig Mabee both sit at 9-under to round out the championship flight.
The first groups in the championship flight tees off at 1:28 and the final two groups tee off at 2:01 p.m.
The first flight includes Cody Taylor and Andrew Bradley at 8-under and Aaron Welles and Dan Kaminsky; Matt Bedosky and Keith Chesk; Jim Breck and John Mulhern and Mike Jaros and Scotty Klein all sit at 7-under.
Barry Wheaton and Cole Wheaton; J.B. Sullivan and Jeff Williams and Kirk Hinkley and Nick Gillepsie all sit at 5-under and Tim Rose and Mike Dalton and Jeff Dorman and John Secor are at 4-under par.
The second flight has six other teams under par. Matt Lee and George Heskell are at 3-under and Mike Lazevnick and Ron Garrison are at 2-under.
Bryant Dnn and Brian Leljedal; Jeff Slanovec and Matthew Wiater; Brian Harmon and Randy White and Jason Moore and Chris Wade are all at 1-under.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.