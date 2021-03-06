They are two of the most successful players to compete at the Towanda Country Club.
Andrew Hill and Bucky Aeppli have both been TCC Invitational champions, with Aeppli winning a year ago.
Both played high school golf on the course, Hill for Towanda and Aeppli for Wyalusing.
They also both know about the new owner, Joe Acla, and they think him taking over will be a great thing for the golf course they know so well.
“ Personally, I am thrilled with purchase. I am fortunate enough to know Joe very well as he is a close family friend,” Hill said. “I grew up playing the course and also knew the love his father, Howard had for the club and game of golf. The fact that Joe, grew up playing TCC as a Junior that also influenced his professional decision and coming full circle to come back to the area and help push the club forward is a dream in the making. I’m sure not only for Joe, but for the community.
“To me it, the area could not have asked for a better outcome. In relation to the Invitational, this was a tournament growing up you always wanted to be a part of. Its getting close to the 50th edition and it’s a tournament that really puts the course on the map. It’s a tournament that brings guest to experience the TCC, long lasting members, and past members back together for a fun competitions. It’s a highlight for me to make the trip back to enjoy the TCC where my love of golf began. It’s a tournament that was always run by an outside committee of TCC member and really made those who played feel welcome and really enjoy there 3 days at the TCC. I can’t speculate on the future by my guess is this tournament has new life for many more years.”
For Aeppli it’s nice that the new ownership group is local and have a passion for the sport, and the TCC.
“I think this is going to be a great thing for our club and our community,” Aeppli said. “The combination of Joe’s experience in the golf industry and passion for the game, along with our local ownership group that is made up of long-time members of both the community and our golf course is a best case scenario.
“The suggested improvements are exactly what is needed. As far as the Invitational goes, I’m sure that will remain a premier event at the club and you may even see more good players from other areas venture up to participate with the improvements that are to be made.”
Bryant Dunn is another former TCC Invitational Champion, and he feels like this is exactly what the golf course needed.
“I think it is good that there will be some fresh capital and new ideas brought fourth at TCC,” Dunn said. “I’m assuming the Towanda Country Club Invitational will still be held and continue to be a successful tournament. I believe the new owners will bring fresh ideas and hopefully it will garner the attention of the local youth in the area.
“The Towanda Country Club will always be a special place for me as I spent an enormous amount of time there as a youth. It brought me a lot of friendships I still have today. Golf is a great sport. It can teach you a lot of life lessons, such as: Problem solving, being honest, humility, respect and much more. I’m happy for the local community that TCC will continue to be around for future generations.”
Hill knows how important it is to the area that the TCC got an owner to keep it open and running.
“Obviously as a golfer, you never want to see a golf course go away,” Hill said. “Especially one that you grew up learning the game. I think many would agree, you don’t know what you miss until it’s gone. It would be a shame for the community to lose the TCC. Joe is from Towanda, grew up at the TCC, and knows the importance of it to the community. I believe he wants to make it the place to be in Towanda, and that is exciting. Exciting not only for the loyal past member of the TCC, but those growing up in the community and their families.”
One of the main focuses for Acla is on youth programs, and that’s something HIll and Aeppli both know are crucial for the future of the TCC.
“I really think this is the key,” HIll said. “ Growing up all of my friends played and it led to lifelong friendships. May days were spent at TCC playing from dusk to dawn. This trend lasted all through our high school years which also led to some dominant high school golf teams. Spending that time together made us better at the game, but more importantly linked us for a lifetime of enjoyment and playing a
game we love together to this day. It’s a game that you never get too old to enjoy.
“Also it’s a game that unites people, through business, creates new friendships, and as well creates family bonds. Parents and their children can enjoy the game together for a lifetime which creates
endless memories. It sounds like Joe really wants to leverage this aspect as to make this a place
that is open to anyone who wants to spend time together and enjoy a really fun game.”
Aeppli also grew up with the sport of golf, and is excited to see other kids do the same thing.
“I think what is most exciting is the plans to improve junior golf in our area,” Aeppli said. “What makes golf special is that it is truly a game for a lifetime, as people of all ages and ability levels can play and have fun.
“Being able to play golf can also open a lot of doors in business and it most importantly teaches life lessons that are best learned at an early age. Things like honestly, sportsmanship, and etiquette would serve any youth well throughout their life. It’s an exciting time to be a part of what will now be the Towanda Golf Club.”
