At least one big sporting event in the area will kick off this weekend.
The 45th Towanda Invitational Golf Tournament will tee off starting today, through Sunday.
There are some restrictions this year.
All patrons of the TCC clubhouse will need to wear a mask when entering the facility until seated. The clubhouse will be open only for dining and alcohol will only be served indoors with the meal. Indoor seating is limited to 40 people, 25% and social distancing will be required.
Between rounds players will not be able to access their carts until they have been cleaned and sanitized. All players must dispose of trash, cans and bottles when they turn in their carts and the facility will maintain a cleaning and sanitizing schedule.
The pro shop is closed and players need to ensure they have the necessary equipment for the weekend. Players will not be allowed to congregate behind #2’s green this year and there will be no putting contest this year. Saturday nights group dinner has ben canceled and additional money is being added to the prize pool and breakfast has been included.
The closest to the pin to benefit the Towanda golf team will still be run, but the entry fees will be collected at the sign in table.
Action tees off at 7 a.m. today.
