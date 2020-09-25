The Covid cases at Canton will make for a tough situation for the Canton football team.
Their game with Athens was already not played. Now, the Warriors will miss the next three weeks as well.
The team will be allowed on the field Oct. 13. Their next game after that would be the 16th against Muncy, if they are able to get enough work in to be ready to play that soon.
For the Warriors, they just are ready to go when they are able to return.
“It is hard for the kids, but they are resilient and will be ready to go and grateful when the opportunity to play again presents itself,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said.
It’s not just the Warriors impacted by this shutdown.
Canton’s opponents are losing games the next few weeks, leaving them breaks in the middle of their season.
This week the Wellsboro Hornets are without a game.
For the Hornets this wasn’t the plan, but it is something the team will try and use to their advantage.
“It is not what we wanted to happen, but it goes along with how this entire season/offseason has gone,” Wellsboro coach Matt Hildebrand said. “Every day is a new adventure and honestly I am taking one day at a time. I think if you get worked up over all these things out of your control you will go crazy.
“With how short the offseason was this extra week will allow us to be able to coach areas we did not get to without a camp. We can focus on techniques, skills, and teaching football rather than feeling like we need to install and teach schemes. After last week we have many areas we need to do better.”
After a tough loss to North Penn-Mansfield a week ago the Hornets know that this extra time can help them get ready for next week.
“Coming off a tough loss it is a bit easier to motivate,” Hildebrand said. “We have spent more time self scouting our own film. We have run drills, we usually save for camp and have just tried to keep practice fresh and new each day this week. At the end of the week we need to be a better team than we were the week before. Our guys are motivated to improve upon last week and go out and get a win whenever that next game will be. We are also preparing to play at a moment’s notice if schedules need to adjusted and a game would open up. We have asked the kids to prepare each day this week as if it’s a normal game week.”
With a smaller roster, the week off is a chance to help kids get, and stay healthy, during the season.
“This is the smallest number of players I have ever had out and with a lack of pre-season training, we have seen more injuries,” Hildebrand said. “This extra week will hopefully allow some of the other injuries to heal and be back at full strength before our next game. Overall the kids want to play football and hope for the best the remainder of the season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.