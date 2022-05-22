WILLIAMSPORT — Local athletes had a strong day at the 2022 PIAA District IV ClassTrack and Field Championships at STA Stadium in Williamsport, and several advanced to next weekend’s PIAA State Championships at Shippensburg University.
Towanda
Porschia Bennett balked once at the would-be district-record-breaking height of 5-feet-8-inches. Then, she balked again, and once more.
With her second straight district championship already won at 5 feet, 6 inches and a state title last year in the high jump, this was one of the last things to check off on her high school career. So, she talked to her jumps coach Mike Gannon, and he told her a simple message: jump.
Minutes later, Bennett cleanly cleared the bar at 5-8, sending those watching into a frenzy and putting her in District 4 track immortality, beating the record of 5-7 set by Regan Rogers in 2010.
Before Saturday, Bennett had never cleared the bar at 5-8, in practice or otherwise.
“It feels unreal,” Bennett said. “The first jump (at five-feet-eight) gave me a lot more confidence because I actually went over it for the first time ever. I had nothing to lose, why not get a district record?”
Bennett will look to defend her state title next weekend in Shippensburg.
She won’t be the only Towanda Lady Knights at states. Freshman Anna Dunn finished strong in the 400 and set a significant personal record, with a time of 59.69 seconds, .25 seconds under the state time.
“(Making states) feels really good,” Dunn said. “It’s really cool, I didn’t think I’d make it this far.”
Bennett, who also won the long jump on Thursday, and Dunn will be joined at the state meet by 4x400 relay teammates Kelsea Allen-Smith and Eliza Fowler as the team finished and set a personal record of a half-dozen seconds to make states based on state qualifying standard.
The 4x100 meter relay team of the same four girls in the 4x400 took 7th with a time of 51.49.
Kelci Carle took eighth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.75.
Mitchell Mosier barely missed states, taking third in the pole vault with a height of 12-6. Logan Lambert took sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 41-10.
Troy
Troy’s boys were led by senior Dustin Hagin. Hagin, who is a returning state medalist in the 110 hurdles, had a good day, making states in two events, the triple jump and the 110m hurdles.
Hagin has only been triple jumping since the start of May, and walking away with the district championship with a jump of 44-6 1/4 inches was a big accomplishment.
“I kind of just started doing this and it was so fun, I’m really happy about it. I was able to tie my PR so that was nice,” Hagin said. “I’m excited to advance to states and take the momentum from here.”
Hagin also ran a 15.01 in the 110 hurdles to take second and punch his ticket to that event as well.
The other top-eight finisher for the Trojans was Colin Loveland, who tok 4th in the boys triple jump with a leap of 41-10.
On the girls side, Anneliese Getola became the fastest girl in District 4 AA in the 100. Getola set a new personal record as she surged in the middle part of the race and finished with a winning time of 12.61. It was a huge improvement for Getola, who did not place in the event as a junior last season.
“I think it’s just a mindset because I placed in my freshman year (2019) and then last year I didn’t,” she said. “So getting to that point, I really think it was just mindset not ability”
Getola also medaled in the 200, taking eighth with a time of 27.02.
Wyalusing
The Rams will send two athletes to the state track meet next weekend.
Olivia Haley made the podium with a third place finish in the 100m with a time of 12.99 and a 7th place finish in the 200 in 26.78. But, the event she shined was the 400. Haley blew past her personal-best by nearly a half-second and she hit the state qualifying standard of 59.85 with a time of 59.51 to advance to the state meet.
“It’s honestly the best feeling. I honestly didn’t expect to make it. I have never hit the state time before,” Haley said.
Other placewinners on the girls’ side included Kayla Beebe who took seventh in the 1,600 with a time of 5:34.77, Hannah Ely’s eighth place finish in the high jump with a jump of 4-10, and Ely’s fourth place finish in the long jump with a distance of 15-10.
On the boys side, Kashawn Cameron will represent Wyalusing at states, as he qualified on Thursday in the long jump. Grady Cobb missed states in the high jump due to a tiebreaker that takes into account misses, as no one was able to clear 6-foot-3.
The boys’ 4x100m team of Brian Arnold, Joey Gonsauls, Nolan Oswald and Cameron took seventh with a time of 45.91.
Northeast Bradford
The Panthers sent one boy and one girl to states.
For the Panther boys, Dan Seeley will be making the trip to the state meet as he won the discus with a throw of 152-1.
“I was happy to hit the (state qualifying) mark,” Seeley said. “I don’t know if it’s hit me yet, just being on that podium, I don’t know.”
Seeley was disappointed to barely miss out on the school record Saturday, but he will have another chance next weekend.
Ethan Finch joined Seeley on the podium in the discus as he threw 140-2 to finish fourth. Austin Kithcart took 7th in the high jump with a throw of 5-feet-11-inches. Shakei Smith took eighth in the 400m with a time of 52.93.
On the girls’ side, freshman Gracelyn Laudermilch qualified in the 3,200. She ran a time of 11 minutes, 36.74 seconds to finish second and book her ticket to Shippensburg.
“I’m happy. It’s been my goal all year,” she said. “I did what I wanted to do.”
Other placers on the girls’ side were Maisie Neuber’s fifth-place finish in the javelin with a throw of 115-7, and Emma Neuber’s eighth place finish in the shot put with a throw of 31-4.
Athens
While no Wildcats will be going to states for the first time in recent memory, plenty found themselves on the podium. The Athens boys compete at the AA level in, and the girls in AAA.
For the boys, Jaden Wright took sixth in the 100 with a time of 11.38, missing out on states by .08 seconds. He also took sixth in the 200 with a time of 23.30. Kyle Anthony placed fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:33. The 4x800 relay team of Sander Bertsch, Ryan Thompson, Ethan Denlinger and Kyle Anthony took eighth in a time of 8:37.19.
For the girls, Hannah Walker placed sixth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.06, fourth in the 200 with a time of 27.26 and second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.32.
Emma Bronson took third in the 1,600 with a time of 5:21.69 and 5th in the 800m with a time of 2:30.70. Sarah Bronson was seventh in the 1,600 with a time of 5:35.62 and 2nd in the 3,200 with a time of 11:29.32.
Oliva Bartlow took sixth in the shot put with a throw of 30-8 1/2 and was third in the discus with a throw of 93-10. Mya Thompson took fourth in the long jump with a jump of 15-11 1/2 and took seventh in the triple jump with a jump of 31-feet-7-inches. Taylor Walker took 6th in the triple jump with a jump of 31-7 3/4.
The 4x100m relay team of Emily Henderson, Jenny Ryan, Taylor Walker and Addy Wheeler took fifth in a time of 55.21. The 4x400m relay team of Cassy Friend, Emma Bronson, Mya Thompson and Hannah Walker took 6th with a time of 4:23.78. The 4x800m team of Emma Bronson, Sara Bronson, Thea Bentley and Thompson took 4th with a time of 10:10.79.
Canton
Isaiah Niemczyk ran a 54.02 in the 400 to finish 16th. In the discus, Kyle Kapichok took seventh with a throw of 134-11 and Caiden Williams took 14th with a throw of 111-7. In the high jump Williams took 21st with a jump of 5-feet-5-inches. Niemczyk took 16th in the long jump with a jump of 18-feet-11-inches and Williams took 21st with a jump of 18-1 1/2. Williams just missed the podium in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet, and William Colton took 20th with a throw of 39-4. Finally, in the triple jump Niemczyk took 17th with a jump of 37-5.
For Canton the girls, Camille McRoberts took ninth with a time of 2:29.68 and was eighth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:36.97. Kendall Kitchen took 20th in the long jump with a jump of 13-3 and she took 14th in the pole vault with a height of 8-6. The girls 4x400 relay team was 10th with a time of 4:24.75 and the 4x800 relay team finished 11th with a time of 11:01.15.
Sayre
Sayre had one athlete compete. Mason Hughey took ninth in the 200 with a time of 23.74 and fourth in the 400 with a time of 52.23
