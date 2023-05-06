Towanda 5, North Penn-Liberty 0
TOWANDA — The Towanda boys tennis team added a 5-0 victory on Friday, in a make-up match from earlier in the season.
Luke Tavani defeated Dan Harman in the first singles, 6-3, 7-6, 7-4, while Rein Alderfer topped Riley Novitske 7-5, 6-2 in the second singles. In the third singles, Haven Poll won by forfeit.
In the first doubles, Bayley Poll and Ryan O’Connor defeated Ian Harer and Owen Loudenslager 6-1, 6-1 and in the second doubles, Owen Lane and Aidan Hennessy completed the sweep with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Ayden Deitrick and Austin Yungwirth.
