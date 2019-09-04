The Montgomery swept the North Penn Liberty girls 5-0 in tennis on Tuesday.
Saige Whipple topped NPL’s Daina Dawes 6-0, 6-0 in first singles.
In second singles, Brook Bartlow defeated NPL’s Aubrey Griess 6-0, 6-0.
Montgomery’s Emily Wolfgang won against K.T. Nealen 6-1, 6-0 in third singles.
In first doubles, Clara Uinch and Ins Keister topped NPL’s Emma Eglesi and Kiley Holmes 6-3, 7-6.
Montgomery’s Jaelyn Woods and Jenna Waring defeated Maddi Schultz and Daja Weaver 6-3, 6-1 in second doubles.
NPL now has a record of 0-3 and Montgomery had a record of 5-0.
Horseheads 7, Notre Dame 0
In first singles, END’s Maddie Wirth topped Lauren Squires 7-5, 6-2.
END’s Rachel Tsang won against Allison Klee 6-3, 7-6, 7-3 in second singles.
Stephanie Smith defeated Horseheads’ Annie DeGuire 7-6, 7-5, 7-5 in third singles.
In fourth singles, END’s Erica Macapinlac topped Kelsey Gillette 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
Lucy Kaffenbarger and Alexandra Meier won against Horseheads’ Delaney Doubrava and Lauren Squires 6-4, 7-5 in first doubles.
In second doubles, END’s Renata Russo and Evalynn Dean defeated Anna Hazen and Emily Kurzik 6-1, 7-5.
END’s Olivia Murray and Emma Lowman topped Sarah Beckwith and Ava Klemmer 6-0, 2-6, 7-5.
