This year we have something different with our All-Region team.
The Daily & Sunday All-Region team will still be announced this week.
But, first, we have something new, something exclusive. We have a Terrific 25, the 25 best players in the region, and it is named by position, so it’s ultra elite with only a single player making it in some positions.
The way the team will work each year will be 24 of the best players, by position, and then a team captain. The captain can be any position, and the honor will go to a true leader, a player worthy of the captain title.
This year the captain spot goes to the ultimate leader Timmy Ward of Canton.
There is no player who has overcome more in their career than Ward. Two years ago Ward was an all-state player, and right after the season he was diagnosed with cancer. Last year he sat out coming back from his recovery after cancer.
This year he was ready to make his NTL return, only to tear his ACL in a scrimmage.
Instead of getting don, Ward showed what kind of leader he was. He started the opener, playing with a torn ACL. And, when his season ended, he kept leading the Warriors doing anything from helping to bring players water, to helping coach and providing inspiration for all his teammates.
There is no more fitting leader for a team than Timmy Ward.
The quarterback for the Terrific 25 team is Mason Lister of Athens. Lister is joined in the backfield by Riley Parker of Canton and Caleb Binford of Troy. Lister led the Wildcats to districts, while Parker was a force as a sophomore and Binford led area teams in rushing.
The receivers are Kashawn Cameron, who was an almost unstoppable weapon for the Rams, and Tanyon Brown of Cowanesque Valley who led the region in catches.
The tight end is Ben Knapp of Canton, who committed to Penn State.
The offensive line includes Mason Imbt of Troy; Ian Wright of Athens; Kaden Raub of Troy; Logyn Choplosky of NP-Mansfield and Derek Atherton-Ely of Canton.
The kicker is Kevin Alexander of NP-Mansfield, who even in a shortened season had multiple field goals.
On defense, the defensive linemen are Zack Belles of Sayre; and Damien Landon and Jake Deitrick of Troy.
Troy’s Chase Robert; Hayden Ward of Canton; Joe Brown of Wellsboro and Brett Harvey of NP-Mansfield are the linebackers.
Darryn Callahan of Wellsboro; Karter Rude of Athens; Weston Bellows of Canton and Haven Benjamin-Fee of Towanda are the defensive backs and Luke Horton of Sayre is the punter.
