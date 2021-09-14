WYSOX – “We’ve got the spirit! Yes! We do!”
The Towanda and Wyalusing high schools’ golf teams recently got a shot of that spirit for the fall season, as players, parents and friends gathered Sunday afternoon at the Towanda Golf Club for Scholastic Golf Appreciation Night.
The teams use the TGC as their home course. “So we thought we’d have a pep rally,” explained Cynthia Aeppli, a member of the club’s social committee.
“It’s just a pep rally for golf and so everybody can be together.”
The cheer was printed on the program for the event.
Both schools’ marching bands attended. Lined up on the first tee, they combined to perform the national anthem then each band played its own alma mater.
Wearing a striped referee’s shirt, Athens High School Athletic Director J.B. Sullivan served as master of ceremonies and introduced the teams.
Golfers for Wyalusing this year are: Grady Cobb, Brody Fuhrey, Nick Salsman, Kaeden Kusmierz, Trehnon Hugo, Nick Vanderpool Jr. and Zackery Wuethrich. Coach is Brent Keyes, and Aeppli is team mom.
The Towanda roster includes: Ryan Elliott, Garrett Chadwick, Anthony Intorcia, Carson Glantz, Jillian Packard and Paige Perry. Paul Lantz is the coach, and Blaine McCarthy is the manager.
After introductions the Black Knight and Ram mascots faced off in a putting challenge on the Hole 2 green, which ended in a tie. The coaches then tested their own swings in a playoff on the same hole. That, too, ended in a tie.
The first tee was decorated with black and orange balloons, for Towanda, and Wyalusing’s green and gold NTL golf championship banners for 2002, 2005 and 2007.
“I thought it was pretty neat,” Perry, from Towanda, said of the pep rally. “Something different.”
“I thought it was cool having both of the teams come out and show support,” Cobb, from Wyalusing, commented.
Guests enjoyed refreshments afterward in the dining room.
