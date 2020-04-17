Let’s start out by saying thank you.
Thank you to each and every spring sports athlete.
Thank you for the countless memories you made for me over the years covering your games. Thank you for the passion in which you played the game.
What could have been, oh what could have been this spring.
So many moments being lost with no spring sports. So many milestones which would have been reached, and titles which could have been won.
I know, I know, some will scream it’s only sports, it’s not that big of a deal, people are dying.
And yes, in the grand scheme of things, there are bigger things than sports.
But, for athletes, sports mean a lot.
Many athletes train all year for their main sports. They work night and day, sports isn’t just a part of their life, it is their life.
To see that torn away. To see those moments with their teammates lost. To see records not get broken, it’s a sad thing.
I’m going to take a little time and just imagine what could have been this spring.
Let’s start with softball, where Athens’ Megan Bennett would have been striking out batter after batter, helping the Athens Wildcats try and repeat as NTL Champions.
I envision first-team all-state honors, and a run at a district title, with fellow senior Haley Barry helping to spark the offense.
In Wyalusing, seniors Madalyn Valoroso and Daphne Fassett would have been helping to lead an offense that would have had dominant junior Hailey Jayne on the mound.
A year ago the Rams made it to the district final, and a repeat trip there was likely in the cards this year, with Jayne likely making it 3-for-3 in earning all-state honors every year of her career.
For Northeast Bradford it wouldn’t have been the youth being served in a lot of ways.
Thailey Franklin would have burst on the scene this year as a freshman, establishing herself as one of the most dominant pitchers in the league.
Emily Susanj was already a feared hitter as a freshman last year, she was ready to show she was one of the absolute best in the state of Pennsylvania this year.
I see Lindsay Moore being the leader she’s been her whole career, earning all-state honors yet again, while Jordan Shumway is leaping over fences to steal home runs, and diving full length to take away extra base hits.
In Towanda Maddie Maynard had a huge freshman year, and she was ready for even more as a sophomore. Seniors Emily Dunn, Hannah Chandler and Gabby Larcom providing leadership for the talented Black Knights team, and senior Morgan Post making an instant impact with her new school.
Seniors like Lexi Post and Emily Sutryk at Sayre would be having fine senior years, while Waverly would have been leaning on players like Riley Hall as they began life after Wendi Hammond graduated.
Cathryn Brought would be leading the Wellsboro softball team, hoping to guide them back to glory, while Allison Beers would likely be on the mound for a Troy softball team that would be trying to make some noise in the NTL.
North Penn-Liberty would feature a lot of new faces as they replaced Savannah Doney, and all-everything standout Makayla Vargeson would be leading CV.
We’d be missing seeing Emmi Ward shine on the softball field for Canton, while her brother Timmy would be back in spring sports, this time as a baseball player for the Warriors.
For baseball Quinn Hanafin would be dominating on the field for the Sayre Redskins.
He’d be looking to repeat as NTL Player of the Year, while Lucas Horton would try and follow in the shoes of his cousin Brayden Horton as the Redskins looked for back-to-back newcomers of the year.
After some injuries slowed him in the winter, Keegan Rude was feeling good for Athens and was ready to dominate on the mound, and earn another Pitcher of the Year honor in Athens, while Caleb Nichols and Mason Lister would have been ready to make some noise in their first year, and Aaron Lane would be wrapping up his remarkable sports career.
One of the toughest competitors with Rude for pitcher of the year would have been Caden Hollywood at Athens, while Joey Tomasso already had an impact on the field in seventh grade, and was ready to become a star for the Wolverines, who were ready to try and repeat as division champs.
NEB’s Ian Wilbur was ready to wrap up his career as he showed he was one of the best players in the league. A year ago he struck out 123 batters and he is on his way to pitch at Mansfield University next year.
Seniors Byron Marnati, Nick May, Garrett Storch and Uriah Baillie would be finishing their careers for Canton, as Baillie would have been a two-sport athlete this spring in baseball and track and field.
Shane Fuhrey would be wrapping up his athletic career for the Wyalusing Rams and Tanner Kunkle would have been finishing up a dominant three-sport career in Towanda.
Seniors Carson Davis, Silas Wagaman, Jake Trowbridge, Billy Lechler and Lucas Citrino would all have been finishing their careers for the Wellsboro baseball team, who would have been leaning on dominant pitching to try and compete in the NTL.
In Williamson returning players like Brock Sackett would have helped Williamson, while NP-Mansfield would have had seniors Parker Brewster, Logan Tokarz and Bryce Wilson wrapping up their careers.
Waverly track and field was poised for a year to remember this year.
Isaac Chandler was ready to try and bring home a state title in the pole vault, and set some records that may have never been broken.
Two D1 bound distance runners, Cora Smith and Sheridan Talada, were ready to try and dominate for the girls team, while Melina Ortiz was ready to try and get back to the state meet and Collin Wright was set to dominate again in the steeplechase and earn another trip to states.
In Athens Damian Hudson was ready to try and get back to states for the Athens boys, while Emma Roe, Hannah Walker and Sam Markle would have been trying to find a fourth runner to get back to states in the 4x400 relay and Cassidy Stackpole was set for another trip to states in the javelin. T.J. Toscano was set to try and make a trip to states himself in the 800 this year.
Athens’ Benny Gambrell was ready to join his siblings as a state medalist, and compete to join them as state champions.
Rozlyn Haney was ready to try and race her way to states for the Sayre Redskins.
This was supposed to be a year to remember for Troy track and field.
They had their own track and were ready for their first season using it. They had Morgan Millard ready to try and get back to the state meet in the throws.
Towanda’s Porschia Bennett dominated in her freshman year, earning a state medal, and she was ready to get back to states and try and win a state title. Teagan Willey had switched from softball to track and field and was poised to make an instant impact. Erica Locke was second in the district in cross country as she went out for the sport for the first time this year, now she was running track and field. Seeing two newcomers run their way to states would have been pretty special.
Jules Jones was ready to go back to states for Williamson and try and bring home her first state medal in the sport. Charly Slusser has been one of the best high jumpers in the area, and she was ready to show she was also one of the best in the state, while Claire Miller was ready to take the next step and get to states.
In Wyalusing Alex Patton and Kemuel Laudermilch were ready to team with Logan Newton to get back to states in the 4x800 relay, likely with Zion Laudermilch joining the relay. Patton and Kemuel Laudermilch would also have been trying to get to states as individuals and bring home state medals.
Sullivan County’s Kassidy Beinlich was ready to try and get herself to states, while Carina Beebe of Wyalusing was ready to take the next step this year and work to put up dominant times.
Morgan Graybill of Troy has been so close to states multiple times, and she was ready to get to Shippensburg this year, while Caitlyn Callahan of Wellsboro was ready to try and do big things this year and Troy’s Anna Ensminger was poised for a breakout season.
Troy had a number of people ready for breakout years as Sydney Taylor was ready to have a lot of her cross country success translate to track and field and Sophia Springman of Sullivan County was ready to show what she could do in the high jump.
Wyalusing’s Lylah Oswald was set to try and compete for the district title in the pole vault, with many of those who have finished in front of her in the past graduating.
Blessing Laudermilch of Wyalusing was poised for another huge year in the jumps, and with her siste Faith and her brothers was set to try and make it a Laudermilch event at states. Ellie Binford of Canton and Megan Starkweather of Wellsboro, and Markle at Athens, were ready to take the next step in the jumps.
Olivia Bartlow of Athens and Felisha Earle of Williamson were set to take another step in the throws and Grace Tice of NP-Mansfield was going to become one of the best javelin throwers around.
Kashawn Cameron and Isaiah Way of Wyalusing both were ready to show they were among the best in the district.
Dustin Hagin burst on the scene in the hurdles as a freshman for Troy last year and was ready to take a big jump this year.
Logan Gerrity of Towanda was set to dominate in the pole vault and JT Landis and Devyn Parks of Troy both were ready to try and take another step this year in the jumps.
With tennis, Towanda returned seven players from last year, including four seniors, and NP-Liberty returned four players, and had already gotten a win under their belt before the season was stopped.
Luke Leach was back as the top singles player at Wellsboro, and one of the best in the area, and Wellsboro had two seniors back this year.
It wasn’t just traditional spring sports either. North Rome Christian was coming off a strong volleyball season and returned players like Abby Winward and Destiny Middaugh as they looked for another big year.
The big thing is, there would have been so many more memories as well.
Athletes making huge steps to come out of nowhere and dominate.
Athletes who were already good, taking the step to be great.
Newcomers bursting on the scene and making a name for themselves.
All of that was lost with spring sports being canceled.
So, we are left with the what could have been.
We are left saying thank you to all the seniors whose careers are now over.
Thank you to a player like Megan Bennett for her dominance on the softball field.
Thank you to Quinn Hanafin for how much he entertained people in baseball.
Thank you to Morgan Millard for years of dominance in track and field.
Thank you to Luke Leach for the memories on the tennis court.
Thank you to each and every senior for years of memories, and best wishes for everything in the future.
