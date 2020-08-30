As the saying goes, ‘like father, like son.’
Well, with the Lane family, it’s more like, ‘like father, like sons.’
In high school Dane Lane was a basketball star, a 1,000 point scorer during his time at SRU.
After last basketball season, his son Aaron joined his older brother Ethan and their dad in the 1,000-point club.
Scoring 1,000 points is special.
Scoring 1,000 points when neither father, nor sons, was blessed with great height requires a lot of practice, and a strong work ethic.
“It’s really fun, just to go against guys that are always taller than you,” Ethan said. “You know you have to work at it, and when you score a basket it’s fulfilling.”
For Dan Lane, phrases like ‘passion + commitment = Love of the game; ‘any job worth doing, is a job worth doing well’ and ‘hard work — pays off’ really click with him and his family.
The father and sons accomplished their achievements more than 35 years apart from each other.
Dan Lane scored his 1,000th point in a home game against Canton in 1982.
“I needed 17 to reach the goal,” he said. “I started slow, going one for my first four, then I got hot making eight in a row. I banked home a 12-foot pull-up from the right side with three seconds left in the first quarter. I ended the night with 28.”
All three scored 20 or more on the night they hit 1,000 points, Dan 28; Ethan 25 and Aaron 29; and all three won those games.
“Watching my boys grow and develop as scholar athletes has been pure pleasure,” Dan said. “I feel more proud of their accomplishments than my own. I see the hard work and commitment they put in.
“Ethan was class Valedictorian and president, while being the all-time goal scorer at Athens (in soccer). He scored 1,077 points and won four district medals at the AAA meet (n track and field). He was on seven NTL title teams. Aaron is one of the best all-around athletes in Athens history. Aaron scored 55 goals, with 44 assists (in soccer), he scored 1,374 points (in basketball) and was one the area’s best center fielders/pitchers. He also kicked extra points in football and could reach easily from 40+ yards. Oh yeah, he just bowled a 211 the other day.”
The family legacy in basketball started in the 80s at SRU where Dan starred on some talented teams.
“Coach Jim Young of SRU instilled a positive work ethic, commitment, passion and love of the game,” Lane said.
Lane scored 1,488 points and the team was 29-4, won the NTL and was second in districts, making it to states. Lane was playing on a team with his best friend growing up, Ed Spiess, who scored 2,117 points in his career.
“Young created a basketball culture at SRU, it became everything to the community. The gym was packed everyplace we went, sold out,” Lane said. “When we played NEB it was packed as we walked in at 5:30 for a 6:30 JV start.
“Growing up I’d practice anywhere from 3-5 hours a day in the summer. Basketball was my life. I spent many days and nights dribbling and shooting (at my parent’s house) on the corner in Smithfield.”
Lane was shattered in college when the coach wouldn’t change a night class so he could play, and it’s why he emphasized choosing a college as important. To him it must be a good fit both educationally and athletically.
“Upon college graduation, coaching became a quick healer, “Dan said. “I wanted to pass along the same positive work ethic, commitment, passion, and love for the game of basketball as my coach had. I coached soccer (junior high, JV and varsity, plus assisting some for Valley soccer), basketball (ran camp, intramurals, Rage, junior high, JV, AAU 6-12 grades) and baseball (t-ball, minors, majors, juniors and all-stars).”
For Lane, all the basketball values he had he passed onto his sons, and he also learned from other coaches values which he passed along.
“Former coach (Bill) Hopkins from Notre Dame knew the game inside and out,” Dan said. “Was prepared and his love came out in his passion and talks with his players at camps. My boys were instantly mesmerized by coach Hopkins. Fundamentals, drills, excitement, organization and his belief in players.
“Coach (Lou) Judson. Waverly runs a solid program from top to bottom. Knows every player and is actively involved in their success. Players have opportunity to advance to the next level as they are developed to their potentials. Coach Judson cares about each player and treats them as his own family.”
Ask the three who would win in games of one-on-one and each of the three chooses themselves.
Though Ethan and Aaron have both played one on one in the past.
“ When he got to high school I’d say we definitely started playing 1 on 1 a little more, when we were growing up we didn’t play it, we were focused on shooting,” Ethan said. “I’d say my senior year he started wanting to do 1 on 1 a little more. So we’d battle it out a little more.
“I ended up winning more, that’s probably because I’m older and more experienced, but I also know his weaknesses and strengths and make him work on it.”
Last basketball season Aaron dominated in the NTL, and Ethan could see it when he played against his brother.
“We actually played over Christmas break,” Ethan said. “ I ended up winning 11-9 so it was a really close game. Aaron has definitely gotten better, I would say if we played today it would be very evenly matched.”
Both Aaron and Ethan scored their 1,000th point in the same gym, at Troy.
“I saw how the fans, opposing players, and coach recognized Ethan’s feat and I wanted to have a similar experience,” Aaron said.
For Ethan he knew after Aaron didn’t get it at Wyalusing that they would get it in the same place.
“ I realized that after the Wyalusing game, it was really cool to be able to score it in the same place, it’s just memorable,” Ethan said.
“ It was really special for me, especially to do it at an environment like Troy that was rowdy and packed. To be able to do it on a free throw was pretty special. It really was fitting, it was memorable and fulfilling as well.”
For Aaron, it was a lot of work that helped him to achieve the milestone.
“We created a daily routine for summers consisting of strength training, running, agility, drills, jumping rope and shooting around 500 shots,” Aaron said.
The idea of 1,000 points wasn’t the ultimate goal for Aaron growing up. Being the youngest in the family, Aaron wanted to be just like his dad.
“There is no doubt that I benefited greatly from being the youngest in the family,” Aaron said. “I got the opportunity to watch and learn from my two older brothers as they played three sports and that’s what I wanted. Then one day, I was allowed to jump in and play with my brothers against older players.
“Believe it or not, my goal wasn’t to score 1,000 points. My dad talked about his high school days and how his team won the NTL title and he scored 1,488 points. Instantly, those became my goals: win an NTL title and score 1,488 points. Our team won the title and I came up a little short of dad’s total. (I’d love to have the six games I missed during my freshman/sophomore years and the 3/4 of a game vs. Loyalsock this (past) season to see how much closer I could have gotten).
For both brothers their father was someone who they looked up to.
“We kind of just took his number after him,” said Ethan, as all three wore the same uniform number in high school. “We try to live up to his legacy.”
And, all of them knew how much hard work they had to put in to achieve their goals.
“ We put in countless hours. I know our daily routine for the summer we would go through ball handling and just go on a 1-2 mile run, with jumping rope and agility drills, that would take about 2 hours total, then we would go for strength training workout which would take about an hour then in the evening we would go shoot for about 2 hours, to put up about 500 shots each,” Ethan said.
Both Ethan and Aaron leaned on their dad for guidance in their careers.
“He was a big influence on me when I was going through high school, he was a great role model, just being able to relay his information and what he went through to us to help us better achieve our goals,” Ethan said.
For father and sons, shooting was a big part of their game.
At a young age Ethan and Aaron learned that the most important aspect to shooting was having good form.
“When we were young my dad would always focus on our form for shooting,” Ethan said. “He wasn’t worried whether the shot went in, but if we had correct form or not. Once we got that down over the years going out for hours and working on it then we could work on accuracy to be able to make the shots.”
Both Aaron and Ethan had similar styles when they played, just as their father did. To Ethan, a lot of the similarities were because the two learned from each other.
“We do play a very similar style and I believe that comes from playing against one another, we know each other’s moves,” Ethan said. “I believe we have influenced each other’s style and the way we play against each other.”
While the two brothers pushed each other, they also always supported each other. For Ethan, it was amazing watching his younger brother join him in the 1,000-point club.
“It was really amazing,” Ethan said. “Aaron has been working really hard at it. To see him get to 1000 was impressive and exceptional and a dream come true.”
As nerve wracking as playing sports can be, the family found that the most nervous moments were watching each other play.
“It is hard to keep my emotions in, I know how good Aaron is and what he is capable of,” Ethan said. “It brings me a lot of joy and happiness to know he goes out and works and gets the rewards.”
By the time the three finished their careers, they each had NTL titles (Ethan as a sophomore, Aaron and Dan as seniors). The three combined for 3,939 points. Dan made 466 free throws in his career, playing at a time with no three-point line, and Aaron averaged 23.9 points a game his senior year.
