The Grille at the Train Station win 21st annual Joe Wolf Memorial Golf Tournament

WAVERLY — The Grille at The Train Station won the 21st annual Joe Wolf Memorial Golf Tournament in the yearly fundraiser tournament that raises money for the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce.
20 teams competed in the golf tournament held on Aug. 5 at The Club at Shepard Hills.
The other competing teams in the tournament were representatives of Arnold’s Excavation, Ball Street Apartments, C&N Bank, Century 21/Modular One, Chemung Canal Trust, Club Shepard Hills, Guthrie Community Credit Union, Horn’s True Value, Hughes Notary Service, ID Booth, Leprino Foods, Moody and Associates, Mooney’s Sports bar and Grille, Piaker and Lyons, PS Bank, Tomasso’s/Chemung Golf Course, Valley Bowling Center, and Waverly Pudgies.
Greg Joseph was thanked for serving as the Chair of the tournament for the past 16 years. Horn’s True Value was awarded a “We Salute You” certificate from the chamber for being the only business to have been in all 21 tournaments.
