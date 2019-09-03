The Hill Speedway crowned season champions in all divisions as Lamhere Truck Parts sponsored an exciting season finale and Space Mountain Fireworks topped it off with a great fireworks show.
Consistant finishes for Waverly’s Chris Clemens earned him a points championship in the Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman, even though he didn’t record a feature win all season. Twenty four different teams challenged the speedway in this class this season, with Rich Powell securing the runnerup spot, Dalton Maynard taking third, Rich Talada fourth and Braden Buchanan fifth.
Second generation driver Jake Maynard used one feature win and a number of top fives to get the IMCA STYLE Modified championship. The Monroeton native topped Jason Benjamin, Keith Lamphere, Eddie Sites, and Jack Lamphere as twenty seven teams filled this division’s roster.
Dushore, Pa. speedster Matt Browning earned three feature wins to barely edge out 2018 champ Adam Delgrosso to take the points championship in the Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinder division. Fourty four teams made the points list, with Trevor Williams taking third, Devon Bailey fourth and Tim Johnson fifth.
Mike Chilson made the trip from Athens every week and won twice through the season, but it took a third win on the final night to propel him to the 2019 Pure Stock Championship, beating Les Smith by only four points. Cole Burgess, Daltyn Decker, and Duane Bailey filled out the top five on a points list that showed thirty eight different teams competing through the summer.
Earl Zimmer rode six feature wins to a dominating championship in the Street Stocks, which saw thirty five teams signing in over the season. Mike Koser got second in the points total, with Bill Tice third, Dustin Maynard fourth, and Abe Romanik fifth.
Waverly’s Joe Lane also picked up six feature wins in the Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinder division to earn his class championship trophy, but runnerup Larry Colton kept the heat on all season. The pair topped a roster showing twenty one teams testing the speedway this year. Alan Blackwell, Mike Navone, and Scott Bump rounded out the top five points earners.
In the season final event on Friday, Rich Talada took the lead on lap four, and never looked back to take his third feature win in a row in the Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman. Pole starter Chris Clemens fought off all challeges to get a second place finish, with the next three across the line in a tight battle for position throughout the entire thirty lap event. Rich Powell grabbed the third spot with Tony Harris finishing fourth in his first trip to The Hill of 2019. Kinser Hill rounded out the top five.
In the Modifieds, Jake Maynard took the early lead but Jack Lamphere and Brad Sites made it a tight trio for for the lead. Sites took command on Lap nine, but Maynard, Lamphere, Logan Terry, and Jason Benjamin kept the heat on while debating second. At the checkered flag it was Sites on top, followed by Maynard, Lamphere,Terry, and Benjamin.
The Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinder feature saw no less than six cars in the lead group for the entire thirty laps, with Josh Bailey leading the first six circuits, Trevor Williams pacing the next six laps and Bob Shultz leading laps thirteen through twenty four. Adam Delgrosso squeezed by for the lead and fought off all chalenges to grab the win. Matt Browning moved into second with four laps to go, but had to settle for that at the checkered flag. Shultz was third, Nick Kennedy turned a ninth place starting spot into a strong fourth place finish, and Williams finished fifth.
Les Smith knew he had to finish ahead of Mike Chilson to hang onto the points lead in the Pure Stocks and he battled Tommy Groover and Josh Towner from the start, leading five of the first six laps. Both Groover and Towner pitted after an incident on lap six, and Chilson and Smith ran at the front on the restart. Groover worked his way back to the front and grabbed second as the field neared the halfway point, and challenged Chilson for the remainder of the event, but had to settle for second at the finish. Smith crossed third, with Jeredd Dennis and Nate Hill, who had debated fourth and fifth for the entire last half of the race, rounding out the top five.
Earl Zimmer took command of the Street Stock feature on the third lap and paced the field for the remainder. Eddie McKernan quickly got to the second spot and challenged the leader for the entire race, but recorded second for his first outing of 2019. Mike Koser ran in the top five all race long, and was solidly in third at the checker. Brandon Birdsall, in only his second start at The Hill, recovered from an early race accident to come back to fourth, with Bobby Hall Jr. finishing fifth.
Larry Colton led all thirty Laps of the Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinder feature, with Anton Smith and Joe Lane debating second. A third of the way through the event, Smith experienced mechanical problems and dropped from contention, Alan Blackwell taking over the third spot. At the finish it was Colton, Lane and Blackwell, with Justin Hall a close fifth.
The next event on The Hill Speedway calendar is the Awards Banquet at the Elks Lodge in Towanda on October 26th. Tickets are available by contacting Ed or Debbie McKernan directly, or by mail at 1366 Laurel Hill Road, Towanda, Pa. 18848. Management and staff send out a heartfelt thank you to the sponsors, fans, and competitors that helped make this season possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.