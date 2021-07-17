During the early season at The Hill Speedway in Monroeton, Pennsylvania, the stiffest competition seems to be from Mother Nature. Rain washed out the Space Mountain Fireworks sponsored Independance Day celebration on July 2. Mark this a winner for the Speedway, and their fans, as Space Mountain Fireworks joined Close Racing Supply to present a great fireworks display and an exciting night of racing.
The Close Racing Supply NY-Penn IMCA Series presented the Billy Maynard Memorial with a special thirty lap feature, and the remaining six classes ran twenty lap features. Series points leader Brad Sites took home the trophy in the IMCA main event, and Mike Morse continued his domination of the Pure Stocks. The Hot Rod Septic Treatment RUSH Late Models saw a new face in Victory Lane as Mike Epler recorded his first ever feature win on a dirt track. Tyler Belcher made a late race pass to add another Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinder feature win to his resume, Earl Zimmer won the Street Stock main event, and Isabel Barron won her first feature of 2021 in the Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman. Matt Browning returned to Victory Lane in the Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinders.
Sonny Terry and Rick Watt led the CRS NY-Penn Series field to the green flag, with each credited with leading a lap, but by the third circuit, Brad Sites was setting the pace. Ray McClure pressured the leader for the next six laps until Shawn Bruce took over the runner up spot. Gary Lamphere powered into second at the race’s midpoint, but that would be short lived as Keith Jack Lamphere worked his way into the position with ten laps remaining. With the lead group running in a close pack, Gary Lamphere regained the second spot with five laps to go. Sites held on to record his first Series feature win, with Gary Lamphere second, Keith Jack third, Aaron Benjamin fourth and Keith Lamphere fifth.
Mike Morse used and inside groove move to wrestle the lead from Bobby Maynard on the third lap of the Pure Stock feature, and led the way to the checkered flag. Maynard stayed close but had to settle for second, holding off challenges by Josh Vanderpool. Cole Burgess finished fourth with Tim Avants fifth.
A year ago, Mike Epler raced on a dirt track for the very first time. He didn’t make his debut in an entry level division, but in a fast, top class, highly technical Late Model. This week he drove his white and red number 27 into Victory Lane for the first time. Epler handled challenges throughout the event from defending champion Steve LaBarron, along with Jared Keeney and Darin Horton. Keeney recorded second in this one, with Horton third and Joe Lane fourth. steve LaBarron suffered mechanical issues on the last lap but was still credited with fifth.
Larry Colton snagged the lead on the first lap of the Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinder feature and fought off numerous challenges early to open up a sizable lead. Tyler Belcher took over the second spot near the mid point, and began to close the gap, pulling up close to the leader’s back bumper with five lap remaining. On the eighteenth lap Belcher powered to the lead and led the way to the finish. Colton crossed the line a close second with Brad Delameter third and Zack Bruce fourth. Martin Harvey finished fifth.
Jakob Ingham made an inside move at the start of the Street Stock feature to take the lead as the field completed lap one. Earl Zimmer won the debate for second over Dave Roberts and began to pressure Ingham for the lead. Zimmer took the top spot on the thirteenth circuit, but Ingham kept the pressure on all the way to the end. Logan Terry finished third after a stirring battle with Dave Roberts and Dustin Maynard who finished fourth and fifth.
Brothers Braden and Quinten Buchanan paced the field to the green flag in the Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman feature , but by lap two it was Isabel Barron powering to the front. Tony Harris and Rich Talada debated second inches off the leader’s back bumper, but neither were able to pull alongside to take the top spot. Barron recorded her first win of the 2021 season, with Tony Harris winning the debate for second. Talada took third ahead of Jason Benjamin, and Dalton Maynard.
Jake Lamphere led the way for more than half of the Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinder feature, with defending Champion Matt Browning, Adam Delgrosso, and Trevor Belcher in a tight group right behind the leader. Browning made the move to lead lap fourteen. On the next lap, Delgrosso made an inside move to take second from Lamphereon turn two, the pair made contact, and both ended up spinning and causing the caution flag to fly. Delgrosso raced back to fifth by lap sixteen, was fourth on lap 17, took over third on the eighteenth circuit and was second at the one to go signal. Browning held on for the win over Delgrosso, Belcher and Burt Maynard, with Josh Gunn finishing fifth.
The Hill Speedway is a quarter mile dirt track presenting seven classes of race cars every Friday night from April to September. It is located near the intersection of Dunn Hill Road and Banks Hill, a couple miles from Route 414 in Monroeton.
CLOSE RACING SUPPLY IMCA MODIFIED
Heat wins: Ray McClure, Keith Jack Lamphere, Brad Sites
Feature Finish: Brad Sites, Gary Lamphere, Keith Jack Lamphere, Aaron Benjamin, Keith Lamphere, Oliver Gage, Shawn Bruce, Eddie Sites, Tyler Stoddard, JW Lamphere , Bobby Maynard, Ray Mclure, Rick Watt, Jake Maynard, Sonny Terry, Rodney Morgan, Mike Stoddard, Lance Conley
PURE STOCKS
Heat win:Josh Vanderpool
Feature Finish: Mike Morse, Bobby Maynard, Josh Vanderpool, Cole Burgess, Tim Avants, Cody Camp, Trevor Williams.
HOT ROD SEPTIC TREATMENT RUSH LATE MODELS
Heat win: Darin Horton
Feature Finish: Mike Epler, Jared Keeney, Darin Horton, Joe Lane, Steve LaBarron.
REAR WHEEL DRIVE FOUR CYLINDERS
Heat wins: Larry Colton, Tyler Belcher, Martin Harvey
Feature Finish: Tyler Belcher, Larry Colton, Brad Delameter, Zack Bruce, Martin Harvey, Ray Myer, Shanre Rockwell, Stan Mathews, Mike Wilcox, Justin Hall, Mike Navone, Nick Robins, Travis Parks, Doug Colton, Billy Groover, Brett Gleason, Tony Dickerson.
STREET STOCK
Heat wins: Earl Zimmer, Thomas Moon
Feature Finish: Earl Zimmer, Jakub Ingham, Logan Terry, Dave Roberts, Dustin Maynard, Kevin Garland , Lou Sharpsteen, Rick Watt, Mike Koser, Dan Force, Greg McKernan, Thomas Moon.
SNELL METALFAB CRATE SPORTSMAN
Heat win: Isabel Barron
Feature Finish: Isabel Barron, Tony Harris, Rich Talada, Jason Benjamin, Dalton Maynard, Braden Buchanan, Quinten Buchanan
FRONT WHEEL DRIVE FOUR CYLINDER
Heat wins:Trevor Belcher, Matt Browning.
Feature Finish: Matt Browning, Adam Delgrosso, Trevor Belcher, Burt Maynard, Josh Gunn, Greg Slater, Jake Lamphere, John Maynard, Steve Castle, Austin Slater, Kenny Benjamin.
