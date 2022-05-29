Over the years I haven’t caught many big fish, which is surprising, simply given the length of my angling life. But it’s true. I’m just not one of those fishermen who, whether pitching lures with spinning gear or wielding a fly rod and casting dry flies, lands the big one.
Rarely, anyway. There have, in fact, been a couple that would qualify as big by most anglers’ standards. A 25-pound Chinook salmon on Lake Ontario, thanks to an invite from a friend Paula and I met on a Newfoundland moose hunt. A couple smallmouths that topped the 20-inch mark just last summer in Northern Ontario. And a 21-inch brown trout I caught on a dry fly on the famed West Branch of the Ausable River in the Adirondacks, which served as my home water during our 16 years of living up there.
But keep in mind this is the product of nearly 60 years of fishing. Longevity alone should have allowed me to build a more substantial big-fish resume. But it hasn’t happened.
I’m actually okay with that, at this stage of my fishing forays perfectly content to enjoy any and every outing and embrace the entire angling experience, including the slowest of days. Chances are pretty good, given the environs in which I choose to wet a line – typically remote waters teeming with wild brook trout, or an evening closer to home on the Chemung or Susquehanna – that something will make it all worthwhile. And it may not even be a trout or bass. An encounter with a black bear, bald eagle, newborn fawn or bobcat is always a possibility.
So I’ve surprised myself lately with an apparent fixation with a big brook trout I blundered into last fall while fishing in Pennsylvania’s elk country region, without getting any more specific as to the location of this picturesque, remote water. “Big” is a relative term here; the fish was 14 inches, maybe 15, but its size in that trickle of a stream placed it about twice as large as the typical brookie the water yields.
It had already been a superb morning of fishing. Plenty of cooperative brookies attacking my dry fly offerings of a Royal Wulff and, after losing that fly to a haphazard backcast, a Size 14 Mr. Rapidan pattern created by Harry Murray of Virginia. I even had a few spectators that morning in the form of a pair of bull elk and several cows that browsed casually a mere 50-60 yards away. It was a special experience.
When I came to the largest piece of water on the stream, one that would likely be labeled the Swimming Hole if it were more accessible to the masses, my initial cast placed my fly a bit above what would be considered the tail of the pool.
That’s when I saw the trout casually swimming deeper into the pool, my fly line making it nervous enough to vacate his feeding station on the right side of the tail, where I should have placed my cast.
I got a good look at him as he cruised slowly upstream, and mentally kicked myself for my sloppy effort, one brought on, most likely, by my regular successes of the morning. This fish would qualify as a true trophy in any water, but more so in a small stream as this. One to be landed, held briefly and admired, then released back into the big pool.
That wasn’t going to happen on this day. This is the kind of fish that gives you one shot, and I had blown mine.
I’ve thought about that fish several times since then, and almost assuredly will return to the stream this year, perhaps as early as next month. It may very well still be holding in that same pool, in that same location. This time I’ll pay more attention and make the cast I think I need to make. With a little luck my drift will be drag-free and it’ll rise to my fly.
If it doesn’t, that’s okay. Sometimes it’s enough just knowing a big fish is a possibility.
(Editor’s note: Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com)
