The Road to Hershey kicks off today in Athens

ATHENS — The Road to Hershey begins today in Athens with the 2023 North Section Wrestling Championships.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class will qualify for next weekend’s District IV Championships in Williamsport.
In the team race, the Canton Warriors are looking to win their fourth straight team championship and should be pushed by a strong Towanda squad for the crown.
Here’s a look at each weight class:
107
North Penn-Liberty’s Brayden Pequignot is the top seed with Canton’s Lyle Vermilya slated second.
Wyalusing’s Isaiah Harvey is the third seed and Northeast Bradford’s Mason Alexander is fourth.
114
Sullivan County’s Colton Wade is the No. 1 seed and Wyalusing’s Cole Patrick is seeded second.
Also at that weight, Towanda’s Wyatt Stranger is the third seed and Athens’ Mason Vanderpool is fourth.
121
The top seed at 121 pounds is Wyalusing’s CJ Carr, while Sullivan County’s Rock Finnegan comes in as the second seed.
Canton’s Cohen Landis is the third seed and Towanda’s Hayden Space is fourth.
127
Liberty’s Riley Oakes enters today’s tournament as the top seed at 127. The second seed is Jonathan Earle of Wyalusing.
Sullivan County’s Kruz McCusker is seeded third and Athens’ Cooper Robinson enters as the fourth seed.
133
In one of the smaller brackets, Athens’ Jake Courtney comes in as the top seed at 133 pounds.
Towanda standout Rylee Sluyter is the second seed, while Troy’s Kenyon Slater is third and Sullivan County’s Layne Price is fourth.
139
Towanda sophomore Riley Vanderpool has earned the top seed at 139, while Wyalusing’s Cade McMicken enters as the second seed.
Liberty’s Brock Smith is the third seed with Canton’s Ryland Sakers sitting in the fourth spot.
145
Canton senior Hayden Ward is searching for his fourth consecutive North Section title and comes in as the top seed at 145.
Towanda’s Chase Geurin is the second seed, while Williamson’s Ayden Sprague is third and Wellsboro’s Silas Mickey fourth.
152
Hudson Ward of Canton enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed at 152, while Wyalusing’s Ayden Hunsinger is the second seed.
Troy’s Jacob Hinman has earned the third seed with Towanda’s Aiden Miller fourth.
160
Sullivan County senior Porter Dawson has earned the top seed at 160, with Wellsboro’s Ryder Bowen second.
Canton’s Brenen Taylor is the third seed and Williamson’s Joel Hultz fourth.
172
Canton standout Riley Parker comes in as the top seed at 172 pounds, while Towanda’s Mason Higley has earned the second seed.
The two could meet in what would be one of the most anticipated finals of the tournament.
Liberty’s Easton Pequignot is the third seed and Williamson’s Timothy Freeman is fourth.
189
The 189-pound bracket features Towanda’s Sawyer Robinson as the top seed with Liberty’s George Valentine second.
Wyalusing’s Alex Hunsinger enters as the third seed and Troy’s Kael Millard is fourth.
215
In another bracket that could feature a big-time clash in the finals, Canton’s Micheal Davis is the top seed and Troy’s Mason Woodward enters as the second seed at 215 pounds.
Athens’ Caleb Nason is the third seed and Williamson’s Luke Sottolano is fourth.
285
Athens junior Josh Nittinger has earned the top seed and Towanda’s Audy Vanderpool is second at 285 pounds.
Canton’s Mason Nelson has earned the third seed and NEB’s Kamden Ricci is seeded fourth.
Action will begin at 10 a.m. today at Athens Area High School. The consolation finals are slated for 6 with the parade of champions, Hall of Fame ceremony and championship finals set for 6:30 p.m.
