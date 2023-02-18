The Road to Hershey kicks off today in Athens

Towanda’s Audy Vanderpool and Canton’s Mason Nelson battle during a match earlier this season. They will both be looking to win sectional gold at 285 pounds today in Athens.

 Review Photo/ED BOARDMAN

ATHENS — The Road to Hershey begins today in Athens with the 2023 North Section Wrestling Championships.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class will qualify for next weekend’s District IV Championships in Williamsport.