The biggest thing for high school athletes at this time is the uncertainty.
Will they get to have a spring sports season? Will they get to be back with their teammates, and return to school? And, if so, when?
For high school athletes, the uncertainty can be tough. The thought of losing spring sports, especially for seniors, is scary.
Things are looking bleak with all college sports calling off their spring schedules, and pro leagues looking at possible May, or even June, returns.
Over the next couple weeks we will talk with high school athletes and let their words be heard on what this entire situation is like for them.
Athens senior Haley Barry has asked herself why.
Why did this happen during softball season?
Why her senior year?
Why is all of this happening now?
“It is mentally tough to deal with the uncertainty,” Barry said. “I keep asking myself questions of why this is happening right now.
“I love my sports, and I was so excited for softball season to finally be here. Just like that it was taken away. When my coach told me the news that we couldn’t practice and we couldn’t get together as a team, I just broke down. I think about it everyday. The uncertainty is getting to me.”
The idea that maybe the season won’t get played is something the Athens senior doesn’t want to think about.
“If the season was to be totally done for the rest of the year, I think that I would actually be mentally struggling,” Barry said. “I’ve been looking forward to softball season and that being taken away from me would be tough on my mind.
“I would be upset that I couldn’t play one last game with my team. That’s all I want, just to at least play one game.”
While she can’t get games in right now, Barry is able to stay ready for a possible season.
“It isn’t bad keeping in shape,” she said. “I go to the field with one of my friends, or with my dad, just to get my reps in. I’m still working in hope there will be a season.”
One of the challenges right now for athletes is not being around school each day.
“It’s weird not seeing my friends and teachers at school everyday,” Barry said. “It’s also hard to get motivation to still continue my work while this pandemic is going on.”
Missing softball season right now is hard.
Losing the season would be really tough.
But, the idea of losing the rest of her senior year is something Barry hopes won’t happen.
The Wildcats senior wants to have the senior memories that she had been dreaming of for years.
“Many of my friends already got their prom dresses and everything set for prom,” Barry said. “It would be horrible if there was no prom and they already have everything. I don’t have my dress yet, because I always wait till the last minute to find a dress, which I guess was good in this case. I love the winter balls and proms. I’ve been to every single dance and I just wanted to really go out in a bang with this one.
“Now the very tough part is people are talking about graduation. I will walk down that field with my friends. This is a big stepping stone in my life and I don’t want that to be ruined. At the end of the day this is a serious matter, and I’m glad people are taking initiative to stay at home. I’m hoping and praying that we will be back on the field and back in school as soon as possible. I want my senior year back. Yeah, seniors want our senior year back.”
