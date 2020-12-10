Things are going to be tougher for area athletes who hope to make states this year, as only eight wrestlers will take part in the state meet at each weight.
There will be a new super region. Sectionals and districts will be in the same week. Regionals will be held like normal, but just the top three out of the Northeast Region go onto super regionals.
Each of the eight state qualifiers will wind up as state medalists this year.
Each of the past two years Nate Higley of Sullivan County was a state medalist. For Higley this year will be different, but he’s not worried about how many get to state. He just is happy to have a season.
“I am glad the PIAA is willing to do something for the season,” Higley said. I’m preparing for this season just like any other season.”
For basketball, only district champions will go to states, the same as happened in soccer and football this fall.
For basketball teams things will definitely be tougher when the postseason rolls around.
“It really encompasses the season’s approach of taking one step at a time,” Wellsboro coach Steve Adams said. “Our approach stays the same, but if you do qualify for playoffs you know you have to win. It makes a margin for error smaller.”
Other postseason changes include a smaller wrestling team duals tournament. District 4 will have two qualifiers this year.
Swimming has cut the number of state qualifiers from 32 down to 16 this year.
