Just as we begin to get some clarity with high school sports in Pennsylvania, there is more and more confusion north of the border.
The good news is that some sports can begin Sept. 21 under guidelines from the governor.
The negative is not all sports will be able to begin.
Right now, football and volleyball would not be able to start games in September.
Under the guidelines other sports could start playing, while both football and volleyball would be able to begin practicing, but without being able to begin games.
Waverly football coach Jason Miller isn’t happy to see games not able to begin, but he remains optimistic a season can be played this fall.
“Although I am disappointed in the lack of direction from the governor, I am hopeful and optimistic that we will have a season,” Miller said. “There are so many obstacles to overcome. The guidance for the classroom and physical education totally contradicts what would be necessary for athletic participation. For example, there is a 12-foot restriction of proximity for students in physical education. We follow that during the day and break that rule during practice? It doesn’t make any sense. The fact is, New York State is not on the same page.”
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association put a plan in place a while ago where the season could begin on Sept. 21. For Miller, even if games can’t begin then, he is going to prepare his team in practices the same as if games will be played.
“At this point, we have been scheduled to start on Sept. 21 for about a month, that is still the plan,” Miller said. “So, nothing has really changed for us. I am concerned about a lack of preparation as far as conditioning and acclimation. We still haven’t been able to use our facilities.”
Right now, some big questions stand in New York.
Sports like volleyball and football can begin practicing. But, what’s the end goal? Will there be a fall season? If not, can you keep kids focused and motivated in practices without games on the horizon?
For sports that do begin in New York, they may have a bit different look than Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania is currently not allowing any fans for events.
New York’s guidelines would be no more than 50% occupancy, and two spectators per player, which means parents would be able to see their kids play in New York.
While New York’s fall is still up in the air, the NYPHSAA has been meeting and their Covid-19 task force will meet again this week to continue discussions.
“We are encouraged and appreciative of Governor Cuomo authorizing the start of the fall sports seasons for low and moderate risk sports and affording high risk sports the opportunity to begin practicing on September 21st,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “As the governing body for interscholastic sports in NYS, our primary role will be to work with schools, coaches and parents to ensure recommended COVID-19 guidelines are practiced vigilantly for the safety and wellness of all student-athletes. Over 200,000 students participate in the fall high school sports seasons and yesterday’s announcement was certainly a positive step for all those athletes.”
“The leadership of NYSPHSAA and eleven sections realize there are challenges to overcome and questions to be addressed in an effort to provide a beneficial participation experience for student-athletes this fall,” said Paul Harrica, NYSPHSAA President and Chair of the COVID-19 Task Force. “Our primary goal is to get students back into an academic setting and then work on athletic participation opportunities.”
For Miller, there is hope the task force will come up with a plan, and that games can be played sometime soon.
“The New York Covid Committee met today and will meet again later in the week to clarify protocols,” Miller said. “Hopefully the section leaders in the state will be able to come up with a plan.
“The governor’s statement yesterday was vague and very confusing. The context of what he said is that he simply hasn’t decided if we can play. If we start practice and there are no Covid outbreaks, I assume that we will be playing games. I suppose the best way to approach it is to be consistent with my message that it is possible and we need to do everything in our power to prepare as so. We look forward to our season. We have a group that loves the game of football and is raring to go.”
Right now, it’s still a lot of unknowns in New York.
It seems likely that fall sports will kick off in September.
But, for sports like football and volleyball, the uncertainty could remain for a while.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.