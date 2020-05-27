It was already going to be a big offseason for the Mansfield University basketball team.
The Mounties graduated five players, including star guard Tyler Moffe, and were working on a big recruiting class for next season.
Then Covid-19 hit and Mansfield coach John Szentesy had to adjust.
Recruiting became more difficult, and the players were no longer on campus.
“It’s unprecedented,” Szentesy said. “The players that are returning typically were in postseason conditioning, individual workouts, they play pick up a couple nights a week. We have a plan, they are active and improving every day.”
That’s normally what happens at Mansfield, this year things are different.
“With them away we can’t hold them accountable,” Szentesy said. “At this point recruiting is testing, calling and e-mailing. It benefits the school that has been able to recruit a year ahead of time. By now, they have visited your campus, the ones you just started recruiting in the last month or two, they haven’t visited your campus and have not been able to. It throws off the process of recruiting.
“At Mansfield particularly, I think when a student gets to campus they really enjoy the campus. It’s a good selling point. Without the opportunity to visit it does impact it a little bit for us. Hopefully we have quite a few guys in the pipeline we have been talking to on a day-to-day basis.”
While things are tougher for Mansfield, they have two paid coaches on the staff, less than many PSAC schools, they feel good about what they were able to do this year, landing a seven-player recruiting class, which includes Waverly star Scott Woodring.
“What I have heard through this whole things, they believe students might choose to stay a little closer to home,” Szentesy said. “To me, I have myself and a full-time assistant coach. Ryan Napp (former Towanda coach and Towanda grad) is great, but he’s not a paid coach. We have two guys essentially recruiting. When I look at some of the other schools in the conference, there are four guys recruiting, sometimes even five. It gives them a little advantage, they can start recruiting earlier.
“We have been able to get Graham Wooden (of Oneonta) to commit to us. We have been recruiting Graham for over a year. The better relationship you have with the student athletes over the past year, the better chance you have to get them.”
One of the other big challenges isn’t just getting the kids interested in the school. One challenge is coaches don’t get to see many of the players in person either, so now they are left counting more and more on the word of high school and AAU coaches.
“I had a calendar full of events to go to,” Szentesy said. “The Pennsylvania state tournament, planned to go to the state tourney for all classes. I planned to hit up the N.Y. one as well. I can’t go see a guy, but neither can anyone else. Those students can’t visit Mansfield, but they can’t visit anyone else either. Take AAU coaches, high school coaches, take their recommendation of these students. Is he a smart player, we really have to take more advice and input than usual.
“There are guys you know are good coaches, are honest people, that are disciplined coaches. If they played for this guy a couple of years, I kind of know what I’m getting with these students, or is he just going to be a guy that does his thing and goes. the relationship you have with high school coaches, junior college coaches, AAU coaches, guys you can trust play a big role.”
For the players currently on the team, Szentesy has given them things to work on, and he has to have trust that they will do things at home.
“We send them home with workout plans, weight room and individual workouts on the court,” he said. “Our expectations are they are going to adhere to the workouts. I can’t enforce it, it’s hard to hole them accountable for something we can’t enforce. We trust. What you are doing now is going to determine your wins next year.
“We have some talent returning, which hopefully will be healthy this year. With the guys we bring in, they are coming from a high school program where they might have been the star, all conference, they have to start over. They are freshmen, I think a good thing for guys we are recruiting is they understand that.”
One challenge for players is they don’t all have the resources at home to truly work out.
“Most of the guys I’m talking with are a little stressed about not being able to do things,” Szentesy said. “A couple I have talked to have found a playground, outdoor courts, and have had the whole thing to themselves. It’s not a reliable method of getting your workout in. You can’t rely on that opportunity. In a way, everyone is in the same boat. So it’s not like West Chester and East Stroudsburg have a competitive advantage in that regard. Let’s home when this finally gets settled down and back to normal we are a little hungrier when we get in the gym.
“It definitely forces you to use some creativity. Our guys who are younger than I am are more technologically savvy. A lot of them watch film. I think watching film is a very valuable tool in terms of improving your game. It’s a perfect opportunity for that to be happening. Watching film will help them do that. Guys are doing pushups and situps and planks. It does limit what you can do and you are forced to be creative.”
While everything is different right now, one of the toughest things for a coach like Szentesy is being away from the game in a lot of ways.
“It’s extremely hard,” he said. “Recruiting is arguably my favorite part of the job. It’s a little unusual that’s the case, but I love that aspect of my job. I can do that over the phone, bu tit’s not the same as going to a game, watching them play in person and seeing how they interact with teammates and coaches. Being on the floor, this may seem weird, but I enjoy the smell of the gym, the hardwood floor. It’s a withdrawal in a way because I don’t think I’ve ever been away from it this long.
“It is what it is. I try and control the things I can control and not the things I can’t. Control the things you can and make the most of what you’ve got, but it is difficult for me personally. Not just from the interaction of student athletes, but also the other coaches in the building. My co-workers we have a great relationship, not being able to cross paths with them in the hallways, or stop in their office and chat. But, we are having zoom meetings, but it’s not the same.”
