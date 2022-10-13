Thoman thrilled to join 50-goal club

ROME — Individual milestones are celebrated in every sport. When it comes to high school soccer, scoring 50 goals is one that only a select few achieve.
Northeast Bradford senior Kayleigh Thoman accomplished that feat last week when she scored four goals in a win over Sullivan County.
“It’s (important to me) because not a lot of people have done it in my school, and ever since I was a freshman that has been my goal. I was really happy to achieve it,” Thoman said after Wednesday’s game against Athens.
Thoman said her teammates gave her plenty of chances to reach the milestone in the win over Sullivan County.
“(I was) definitely excited. The girls kept feeding me the ball. I missed a couple, got a couple and it felt great,” she said.
Thoman credited her coaches and teammates with always being there to support her.
“My coaches have pushed us through the whole season. They tell us what we need to work on, what we’re doing good on, and my teammates are very supportive. They support you through everything and that just really got me my 50th (career goal),” she said.
The Panthers ended the regular season with an 11-4 record and should get a home game to start the upcoming District IV Class A playoffs.
Thoman said the NEB squad will work on some important things in practice before kicking off the postseason.
“Definitely working on our first touches, we’ve been working on them all year, and then finishing (at the goal),” said Thoman.
