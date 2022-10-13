Thoman thrilled to join 50-goal club

NEB’s Kayleigh Thoman celebrates after scoring her 50th career goal against Sullivan County last week.

 Review Photo/Tina Maynard

ROME — Individual milestones are celebrated in every sport. When it comes to high school soccer, scoring 50 goals is one that only a select few achieve.

Northeast Bradford senior Kayleigh Thoman accomplished that feat last week when she scored four goals in a win over Sullivan County.