Jalen Thomas scored in the 97th minute to give Sullivan County a 2-1 win over Southern Columbia in non-league boys’ soccer action Saturday.
“Jalen had a great game,” Sullivan coach Chris Koschak said. “He won the game for us and Owen (Schweitzer) had a great game in goal. He kept us in it.”
Thomas got the Griffins on the scoreboard in the 4th minute off a Trace Neary helper.
Then in the 67th minute Southern evened things up as Bryson Pita scored off an Aden Trathen assist.
It stayed that way until the second overtime when Colton Ammerman found Thomas on a throw in. Thomas then put the winner in the side netting.
The Tigers had an 8-3 edge in shots while both teams had seven corner kicks a piece. Schweitzer made seven stops in net while Savich Chapman had one save for Southern.
A Riley Fink goal gave Sullivan a 1-0 win in the JV game.
The Griffins host NP-Liberty on Monday.
Athens 11, NP-Liberty 1
Aaron Lane had a hat trick as the Wildcats picked up the NTL boys’ soccer win Saturday.
Jessie Sumner added two goals with Tyler Chambers scoring two goals and garnering an assist.
Alex Rowe and Ben Gambrell had a goal and an assist each with Luke Arnold and Joel Maslin also scoring.
Matthew Nowacoski had three assists in the contest with David Scheftic and Colby Blakeman each earning an assist.
Athens had 37 shots on goal and had five corner kicks while Maslin made 7 saves in net.
Taylor Nelson hit a penalty kick for the Mountaineers’ goal.
Galeton 3, Sayre 2, OT
Jake Cochran scored a game winner with 2:51 left in overtime to finish his hat trick and give the Tigers an NTL boys’ soccer win Saturday.
After a scoreless first half Cochran scored less than four minutes into the second to put Galeton up 1-0.
Cody VanBenthuysen knotted the game up at 1-1 but a few minutes after Cochran scored again to put the Tigers up again.
With 11:26 left to play in regulation VanBenthuysen tied the match and send it into overtime.
Galeton had a 12-5 edge in corner kicks.
GIRLS
Wellsboro 5, Williamson 4, OT
Jordyn Abernathy hit Jena Boyce on a cross and Boyce put it into the back of the net with 7:29 left in the first overtime to help the Hornets pick up the NTL girls’ soccer win Saturday.
It was Williamson striking early as less than three minutes in Chelsea Hungerford scored to put the Warriors up 1-0.
At 29:44 Abernathy scored to cut it to 1-1 but Williamson struck back as Hungerford again found the back of the net.
Wellsboro tied it up at 2-2 as Abernathy took a corner kick from Hannah Morey and shot it past the goalie to knot things up at 2-2.
The fast paced action continued as at 17:60 Claire Miller found the back of the net to make it 3-2 Williamson.
Wellsboro tied it up a little over 10 minutes later with Madelyn Rudy scoring off an Abernathy assist.
Miller put Williamson back up with 28:36 left in the game for her second goal of the morning.
Boyce tied it up with 15:03 left to play off a Morey helper, sending the game into overtime.
Wellsboro out shot Williamson 24-8 and had a 5-4 edge in corner kicks.
Abby Ackley made 12 saves in net for Williamson while Lilly Abadi stopped three shots.
Towanda 2, Tunkhannock
The Lady Knights pulled out a non-league girls’ soccer win Saturday.
With 1:40 left in the first half Teagan Willey found the back of the net to give Towanda a 1-0 halftime lead.
They struck again early in the second half as Lizzy Matera scored 3:23 into the half.
Towanda out shot Tunkhannock 29-7 and had a 3-0 edge in corner kicks.
Erin Barrett made four saves in net for the clean sheet.
