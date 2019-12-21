Brandon Thompson put back a Noah Spencer miss to give North Penn-Liberty a thrilling 59-57 win over Troy in overtime during NTL boys’ basketball action Friday.
This is the second straight overtime win for the Mountaineers as they beat Wellsboro two days ago.
The Trojans led 11-8 in the first quarter but a 19-point second quarter put them up 27-21 at the half. Troy out scored them 13-10 in the third then erupted for 19 fourth quarter points to knot the game up at 53-all to send it to OT.
In the extra period NPL held Troy without a field goal as Spencer scored four points then set up Thompson for the winner.
Duncan Zeafla had 19 points to lead NPL to go with four boards while Spencer added 15 points, five boards and six assists.
Thompson flirted with a triple-double of seven points, nine boards and eight blocks with Sam Shedden netting six to go with six boards.
Kolton Roupp finished with five points, Bryan Bogaczyk added three while Colton Litzelman and Kevin Alexander both scoring two. Litzelman finished with four rebounds.
Ty Barrett led Troy with 31 points including 27 in the second half to get the Trojans back in it. Mason Imbt finished with 12 points as Nick Williams and Caleb Binford both scored five. Ethan VanNoy and Robert Rogers each finished with two points.
Wellsboro 66, Canton 44
CANTON — Joe Grab had 20 points and seven assists as he led Wellsboro to an NTL boys’ basketball win Friday.
The Hornets jumped out to a 34-17 halftime lead. A 21-point third quarter made it a 9-point deficit (47-38) heading into the fourth.
In the final frame Grab scored 12 of his 20 to secure the win.
Isaac Keane added 12 points and seven boards, Liam Manning had 11 points and Darryn Callahan netted 10 points.
Conner Adams chipped in with eight points, six boards and three steals while Ty Morral had five points.
Isaiah Niemczyk led Canton with 16 points while Caiden Williams added 10. Ben Knapp chipped in with five with Cooper Kitchen and Zach Rentzel both scoring four each. Cameron Bellows netted three and Tyler Jannone finished with two points.
Towanda 63, Williamson 49
The Knights jumped out to a 15-2 first quarter lead en route to the NTL boys’ basketball win Friday.
Tanner Kunkle led Towanda with 17 points, six steals, six boards and three assists while Nate Parker added 15 points.
Kolby Hoffman had 10 points with Octavious Chacona netted seven to go with five steals.
Trent Kithcart and Justin Schoonover had five points a piece as Neal Austin netted four. Kithcart also had three blocks.
Kolby Allen led Williamson with 16 points while Carter Strange added 13 and Brennan Bolt netted 12. Devin O’Dell notched five as Andrew Berkan scored three.
Towanda JV won 46-31 as Dante Ottavani had 16 points for the Knights.
Wyalusing 50, CV 38
The Rams stayed unbeaten on the year with an NTL boys’ basketball win Friday.
CV led 15-13 after the first quarter and held a 25-24 halftime lead.
Wyalusing then held the Indians to 13 second half points to pull away for the win.
Grayden Cobb led the Rams with 20 points while Shane Fuhrey, Abram Bennett and Hunter Moss had six points a piece. Mitchell Burke and Matt Brown had five points a piece as Lucas Milne finished with two.
Seth Huyler led CV with 11 points while Owen Fitzwater finished with seven points. Joe Easton and Joel Heck had six points apiece, Darius Johnson netted four while McGuire Painter and Dustin VanZile had two points a piece.
Athens 75, Sayre 65
The Wildcats held off a late ‘Skins rally to pick up the NTL boys’ basketball win Friday.
Athens led 24-15 after the first quarter and extended that to 48-31 at the half and 64-41 after three.
Sayre scored 24 points in the fourth but couldn’t get closer any closer.
Aaron Lane led the Wildcats with 31 points and four boards while JJ Babcock had 15 points and seven rebounds.
Damian Hudson added 12 points, five boards and three assists while Troy Pritchard netted eight points to go with four rebounds.
Brady Smith had five points and Tucker Brown notched four points and six rebounds. Shayne Reid chipped in with four boards.
Matt Lane led Sayre with 11 points as Corbin Brown netted 10. Zach Moore and Luke Horton had nine points each, Jackson Hubbard finished with eight points. Dom Fabbri added seven points, Connor Young scored four, Riley McConnell notched three and Brayden Horton finished with two points.
NP-Mansfield 51, NEB 39
The Tigers were able to come away with a road NTL boys’ basketball win Friday.
NPM led 17-10 after the first quarter but the Panthers rallied in the second, out scoring them 18-14 to cut it to 31-28 at the half.
The Tigers held them to four points in the third quarter then out scored them 13-7 in the fourth to get the win.
Curtis Craig had 16 points to lead NPM while Logan Tokarz added 11. Jacob Evans netted eight, Dominick Garverick scored seven, Alex Stein notched six and Sam Lawrence rounded out the scoring with three.
Lucas Crown had 13 points, six boards, four assists and three steals to lead NEB while Andy Crown added nine points and six boards.
Clayton Conner finished with eight points while Tony Bisignano added three. Dylan Brown, Jordan Lynch and Nick Marino each scored two points.
NPM JV won 39-26 as Jordan Jampo netted 14 for NEB.
Sullivan County 71, Blue Ridge 68
The Griffins held on to pick up the non-league boys’ basketball win Friday.
Tied at 15 after the first quarter the Griffins nudged to a 31-30 halftime lead. The Red Raiders exploded for 21 points in the third to take a 51-47 advantage into the fourth.
In the final frame Sullivan scored 24 points, led by Jalen Thomas’ 12, to rally for the win.
Thomas finished with 25 points while Justin Metzger added 23. Alex Schweitzer and Omar Rubio both netted seven as Schweitzer added 10 boards while Jesse Williams came away with four points and eight boards. Sam Carpenter finished with two points while Riley King finished with one.
Carson Koehler led Blue Ridge with 26 points.
Sullivan won the JV game 35-21 as Bryon Fitzgerald had eight points.
The Griffins, now 5-0, take on Bucktail today.
Waverly 62, Tioga 26
Scott Woodring had 18 points, 15 boards and four blocks as the Wolverines picked up an NTL boys’ basketball win Friday.
Tioga led 12-11 after the first quarter but Waverly out scored them 24-1 in the second to pull away.
Jalen McCarty netted 13 points while Peyton Bowen added eight. Aiden Westbrook chipped in with seven points and eight boards, Caden Hollywood had five points and three assists with Joey Tomasso, Nick VanHouten and Austin Ellers each nabbing three points. Kobe Decker rounded out the scoring with two points.
Sam Taylor had eight points to lead Tioga.
Waverly won the JV game 61-31 as Brennan Traub and Brady Blauvelt each scored 12.
The Wolverines host Edison Monday with an early 5 p.m. JV start.
Girls
Tioga 63, Waverly 52
Four different Tigers hit double figures as they picked up the IAC girls’ basketball win Friday.
Tioga jumped out to a 16-10 first quarter lead with Waverly cutting it to 31-29 at the half.
The Tigers led by four points after the third (46-42) then held the Wolverines to 10 points in the fourth for the win.
Olivia Ayres led Tioga with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Eve Wood and Giovanna Rossi had 12 points a piece. Chloe Bellis netted 11, Julia Bellis added seven and Ari Manwaring notched three.
Sidney Tomasso led the Wolverines with 17 points while Kennedy Westbrook finished with 16. Paige Lewis and Morgan Adams added seven points a piece, Gianna Picco finished with two and Olivia Nittinger came away with two points.
