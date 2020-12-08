The volleyball season may be over, but the awards keep pouring in.
Two NP-Liberty players repeated as all-state picks, while Canton had a first-time all-state player.
Charisma Grega and Ali Koval became the second and third Southern Tioga School District players to earn all-state multiple times, Taryn Rumsey made it three times from 2007-2009, as both earned AA all-state honors.
Annie Gaiotti of Canton made all-state in Class A.
“It means the world to me to be able to be recognized in not only the league as an outstanding player, but in the entire state,” Grega said. “It’s always been my goal to be named an all-state player since freshman year and now I have two titles to complete that goal.”
For Koval it’s nice to earn an honor like this again.
“It’s an honor being chosen for all-state two years in a row and it means a lot since I was injured for half of the season,” Koval said.
