WILLIAMSPORT — For Troy’s Sheldon Seymour and Athens’ Gavin Bradley the regional titles on Saturday were a bit of redemption.
Both wrestlers getting a chance to avenge a loss a week ago.
For Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley the regional tournament was about complete domination as he hopes for big things at states.
The three wrestlers all brought home regional titles on Saturday as the area sends 11 wrestlers to the PIAA Championships in Hershey.
A week ago, Benton’s Gable Strickland ended Seymour’s 66-match win streak when he knocked off the defending state champion in the district semifinals. After that, Kole Biscoe of Southern Columbia edged out Strickland for the district title.
This week, the Troy senior knew he would have to face both wrestlers if he wanted to be a regional champion, and he was ready.
“I didn’t wrestle my best last week and I just wanted to come here and prove last week wasn’t my best self and this week I think I proved it,” Seymour said. “I knew I was going to have to beat both of them coming into the tournament. I beat Biscoe in the semis and then it just so happened I met up with Strickland in the finals and I just wanted to prove that last week wasn’t my best self.”
Seymour did just that, beating Strickland 5-2 in the final, after defeating Biscoe 6-2 in the semifinals.
For Seymour, after last week he just wanted to get back to what he does best.
“Just sticking to my game plan and staying to myself,” Seymour said.
Facing other state medalist caliber wrestlers in districts and regionals, Biscoe was a state runner-up last year and Strickland was fifth the past two years, is something Seymour enjoys.
“It’s super fun,” Seymour said. “I love getting the competition. You always learn more when you lose so it was a big eye opener and I noticed I had to get back to myself and my true ability.
“It’s a great experience. That’s what college is going to be. You are going to get great kids all the time and to get it in high school, this early, is a really big test and it can help you in the long run.”
Getting these tests now is something that Seymour knows can help next week, when he’ll face some strong competition.
“It really helps,” Seymour said. “You know what you should work on, what you should stay with and what not to do. You can experiment now and states is when it really matters. You want to be the best you can be down there.
“Next week is going to be tough. We are going to have to wrestle good kids right off the bat, so this is a good test to be ready for next week and be ready to go and bring it in the first match.”
A week ago Bradley lost his district final by one point to Scott Johnson of Muncy.
This week, he went back to work and was ready to bounce back from that loss.
Bradley was in complete control in the final this year, beating Johnson 10-3, never allowing an opponent closer than seven points in the tournament.
“I worked hard, I worked on what I was supposed to work on and I’m just going to keep working, keep on improving every day,” Bradley said.
“I just wanted to go out there and show everybody in this place that what happened last week is history and this is the present and I was going to go back and I was going to win.”
For Bradley, the biggest thing is just to keep trying to improve every day.
“I am just going to keep on working,” he said. “Keep on doing my best every day and that’s all I can do. Improving every day with my coaches, and like I say all the time, the coaches, if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be in the position I am.”
On Saturday the Athens sophomore came out aggressive from the start.
“Just keep my stuff going, try and get to my shots as much as I could and focus,” Bradley said of his goals.
When the day ended Bradley, along with teammates Alex West and Keegan Braund, all qualified for the state meet.
“It’s amazing,” Bradley said. “When I say that, I am really happy that my two teammates are coming with me. They have worked their butts off just the same as I have and they deserve it.”
While Seymour and Bradley avenged losses on Saturday, Sullivan County’s junior standout hasn’t lost a match this year.
Higley repeated as regional champion on Saturday, and he did it by dominating the competition.
A technical fall win to start the day, a pin, against Lake Lehman’s Josh Bonomo, who finished fourth, in the semifinals, and a 10-4 win over Tunkhannock’s Gavin D’Amato in the final.
“Same as last year,” Higley said of the feeling of winning regionals. “Just concentrate on what I have to work on, keep improving.”
While Higley was good on Saturday, he knows he has to keep getting better.
“I just have been working hard, keep trying to improve, one match at a time,” Higley said. “Try and win gold, that’s the end goal.
“Just on my feet keep the attacks, going off every body elses attacks, just keep getting angles and finishing.”
For Higley, the goal remains state gold, but the intensity of that goal increases each year.
“Always the same goal, but at the years go on, I keep wanting it more and more since I only have one more year after this,” Higley said.
A state title is something that drives Higley all season long.
“I mean it’s always on my mind,” he said. “Even when I’m driving to practice, or at practice, the drive to want to get it, to want to come out on top.”
This year, Higley feels like he’s in the best position he’s been to try and achieve his goal.
“I am feeling a lot better,” he said. “My conditioning is a lot higher. I need to keep practicing, keep everything to high intensity.”
