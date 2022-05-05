Three area boys basketball standouts have been named to All-State teams by the Pennsylvania Sports Writers after stellar seasons on the hardwood.
Leading the way is Troy senior Ty Barrett who has been named to the Class AAA First Team.
One of the state’s best shooters, Barrett averaged 26.6 points and six assists per game. He made 40 percent of his three-point attempts, 55 percent of two-point tries and 85 percent of free throws.
Barrett finished just under the 2,000 career-point mark and led his team to the District IV final and state playoffs during his senior campaign.
Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk and Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar were both named to the Class AA third team after putting together outstanding seasons on the court.
Niemczyk, who secured his second career All-State nod, averaged 17.9 points per game as well as 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.5 assists a contest.
Morningstar had a huge year for the Rams as they won their second straight District IV championship. He would average 19 points and 10 rebounds per game as he also helped Wyalusing win the NTL Small School crown.
Editor’s Note: Look for more on these All-State players in a future edition of the Daily Review.
