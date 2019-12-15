Three school records fell for Waverly at Ithaca College’s Bomber Invitational Saturday.
Isaac Chandler won the pole vault with a new record of 15-feet, besting his old record of 14-feet, 6-inches from last year.
He was also third in the 55 hurdles in 8.06.
Teammate Collin Wright broke his own 3200 record that he set two weeks ago, taking second in 10:15.20.
On the girls’ side Sheridan Talada broke her own 3000 record from two weeks ago, winning the race in 10:36.09.
Teammate Cora Smith was eighth in the event at 11:04.93.
The 4x800 of Elizabeth Fritzen, Paige Ackley, Smith and Talada was third in 10:20.62.
Fritzen was seventh in the 100 at 3:17.68.
Melina Ortiz was fifth in the 300 at 43.87.
The Lady Wolverines had two eighth place finishes with Marissa Eisenhower in the weight throw (32-feet, 1-inch) and Alyssa Simonetti (9.96) in the 55 hurdles.
On the boys’ side the 4x800 relay of Nate Ackley, Jayden Rose, Brandon Bubniak and Collin Wright was fourth in 9:02.68.
Caden Wheeler (21-feet, 2-inches) was fourth in the long jump.
The Waverly boys were eighth with 28 points while the girls took ninth with 25 points.
