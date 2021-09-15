The Towanda boys soccer team scored three times in the second half as the Black Knights picked up a 4-3 win over Williamson on Tuesday.
Nate West, Logan Lambert, AJ Young and Jack Wheaton all scored goals to help the Knights get their first win.
Towanda would get assists from Connor Barnes and Wheaton in the victory.
Trent Ackey scored twice and Wll Gehman also found the back of the net in the loss for Williamson.
Towanda goalie Talen Irish made an impressive 25 saves in the win.
Northeast Bradford 2, Wellsboro 2
The Northeast Bradford Panthers and Wellsboro Green Hornets scored a goal in each half, but neither team could find the back of the net in the overtime periods.
Josh Stanton and Brandon Kuhn both scored goals for Northeast.
Wellsboro would get goals from Matthew Richards and Jack Poirier.
GIRLS SOCCER
Troy 1, Muncy 0
The Lady Trojans got a goal in the second half as they earned the non-league win on Tuesday.
Morgan May scored the game-winning goal off a corner kick from Caelyn Pine.
Troy led 23-6 in shots on goal and also had 12 corner kicks in the win.
Maddie Seeley stopped seven shots for the Trojans in the win.
