Ryan, Clare, Friend named to All-Star team

Three senior Athens Lady Wildcats volleyball players were named to the 2022 NTL All-Star team. Jenny Ryan (left) was named NTL Offensive MVP, while Audrey Clare (middle), and Cassy Friend (right) were named to the First Team.

 photo submitted

AATHENS — Three seniors on the Lady Wildcats volleyball team were named to the 2022 NTL All-Star team, with Cassy Friend and Audrey Clare getting the nod for the First Team and Jenny Ryan being named the NTL Offensive Player of the Year.

“From day one of preseason all five seniors stepped up into a leadership position,” Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson said. “Audrey was the team voice which helped me as a coach understand teenage girls by one percent more, which is a huge amount when trying to understand teenagers. Cassy showed what hard work will do and Jenny Ryan was the role model to everyone on how to keep going and push even a little more”