AATHENS — Three seniors on the Lady Wildcats volleyball team were named to the 2022 NTL All-Star team, with Cassy Friend and Audrey Clare getting the nod for the First Team and Jenny Ryan being named the NTL Offensive Player of the Year.
“From day one of preseason all five seniors stepped up into a leadership position,” Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson said. “Audrey was the team voice which helped me as a coach understand teenage girls by one percent more, which is a huge amount when trying to understand teenagers. Cassy showed what hard work will do and Jenny Ryan was the role model to everyone on how to keep going and push even a little more”
The group of seniors was pivotal in the success of the Athens team who made it to the second round of the District IV Playoffs, and Friend and Clare were not only leaders on the floor but off the floor as well.
“Audrey is an amazing all-around player who missed a year of volleyball and came out swinging even harder and more aggressively than ever,” Hanson commented on Clare’s impact. “Her hits are momentum grabbers. Like I have said before those kills she got were extraordinary and made huge impacts that would transform the way the team was playing.”
Clare put together a stellar season as a hitter and was the go-to player when setting things up on the offensive end.
Friend was also a big-time contributor and was a force at the net.
“Cassy Friend also added to the momentum with her wall-like playing,” Hanson said. “You’re watching the other team set it up and boom, there’s Cassy Friend’s arms out of nowhere blocking them time after time after time from the left side of the net to the right side.”
The top award-getter for the Athens team was none other than Ryan, who was stalwart in all facets of the game, and was the engine for the Lady Wildcats.
She was not only a phenomenal fundamental player, but a role model for the younger girls as she set the tone for her squad.
“It is known throughout the district, and I would think in the state, Jenny is an incredible player,” Hanson said. “Her smooth footwork makes her job as a setter look effortless. Jenny’s open-mindedness and willingness to also hit allowed our team to have success. She also pulled back and serve received, which most setters don’t do.”
She also sacrificed a lot for her team and missed out on some big possible milestones. Her winning mindset and positive attitude produced a slew of other accomplishments that landed her as the top offensive threat in the league.
“Because of her sacrifice and willingness she lost out on achieving the 1,000 assist milestone, but she did accomplish 500 digs and 500 assists which is extraordinary,” Hanson said. “She also developed more as an all-around player and showed all of us what it means to sacrifice for the good of the team. I will always use her as an example for future teams as to what sacrifice in terms of for the betterment of the team truly is.”
With all three set to graduate, they will leave a lasting impact on the program and their play and attitude are ones to emulate as they embody what Athens’ volleyball is all about — having fun.
“Every year is unique, and we celebrate and love our seniors,” Hanson said. “Athens volleyball is about being competitive and having a blast playing a sport you love … We will miss them, and we will learn from them. However, we aren’t grieving over their loss, we are celebrating what they taught us because by learning we can grow into an even more amazing team each year.”
