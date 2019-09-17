NICHOLS, N.Y. — Wellsboro saw four players shoot 90 or better as they stayed unbeaten in the NTL at Tioga Golf Club in Nichols, New York..
Wellsboro finished with 338 followed by NP-Mansfield’s 359. The three through five spots were highly contested, separated by five strokes: Cowanesque Valley (374), Athens (377) with a season best finish and Towanda (379).
Sayre (403) came in sixth.
Hornets Ty Morral and Joseph Propheta tied with CV’s Austin Outman for medalist honors at 80. All three had one birdie apiece with Outman leading in pars at 12 but a quadruple bogey on one and a triple bogey on nine hurt his overall score.
Morral finished with 10 pars and five bogeys while Propheta had 10 pars and eight bogies.
North Penn-Mansfield’s Reece White finished with three birdies on the day to shoot an 81. His 36 on the front nine was the lowest of the afternoon.
Towanda’s Tyler Hawley shot 84, right at his league average, to round out the top five.
Sayre’s Gavin Blair (86) was sixth and Athens’ Kyler Setzer shot a season best 88 to tie with Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer, Wellsboro’s Brock Hamblin and Troy’s Hayden Dewey for seventh.
Also for Wellsboro Ethan Blakley shot 90 with Dylan Abernathy and Blake Hamblin both carding 101.
Alex Stein shot 90 for the Tigers with Ethan Weiskopff garnering a 92, Andrew Green had 96 and Curtis Craig finished with 97.
Joel Heck finished with a 91 for CV, Josh Whalen had 98, Zach Carr added a 105 and Skylar Smith shot 106.
For the Wildcats Brady Smith scored a 92, Travis Jayne shot 97, Cameron Sullivan had a 100, Carson Smith carded a 102 and Carter Jones shot 106.
Will Pitcher notched a 95 for Towanda with Ryan Elliott getting a 96, Garrett Chapman had 104 and Evan Hughes finished with a 120.
Dylan Seck shot 101 for Sayre with Jules Shay getting a 129.
In 9-hole exhibition action for Athens Lucas Kraft shot 55; for CV Julian Francis had 57, Connor Burdick notched a 65 and Gavin Stage scored a 72; for NPM Charlie Culver had 68; for Sayre Travis Wibirt carded a 70 and for Wellsboro Elizabeth Propheta shot 54, Andrew Merriman carded a 55, Joseph Doty shot 57 and Lucas Holler notched a 63.
Now at 25-0 and with two league matches left Wellsboro appears to be running away with another NTL team title. NP-Mansfield is in second place at 19-6.
The battle for Golfer of the Year is much tighter as Outman (78.2) leads Morral (79.2) by a stroke.
Propheta (80.4) is in third followed by Hawley (84.0) and Blair (85.4).
Rounding out the top 10 are Dewey (85.8), Brock Hamblin (87.0), VanDuzer (90.2), White (90.6) and Blakley (91.0).
NTL action moves to Wellsboro’s Tyoga Country Club on Tuesday, September 24 with a 1:30 p.m. start.
