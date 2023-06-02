Three Wildcats to play baseball at next level

Athens seniors Luke Kraft (left), Joey Van Allen (center) and Cam Sullivan made their college decisions official in a signing ceremony on Wednesday. Kraft and Sullivan are heading to Elmira College, while Van Allen will play for Cornerstone University in Michigan.

ATHENS — It was a special day for the Athens baseball program on Wednesday as three Wildcats signed to play at the next level.

Luke Kraft and Cam Sullivan will both be heading to nearby Elmira College, while Joey Van Allen has decided to attend Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, Michigan.