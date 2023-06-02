Three Wildcats to play baseball at next level

ATHENS — It was a special day for the Athens baseball program on Wednesday as three Wildcats signed to play at the next level.
Luke Kraft and Cam Sullivan will both be heading to nearby Elmira College, while Joey Van Allen has decided to attend Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
All three made their decisions official during a short ceremony in the Athens High gym with their friends, family, coaches and school administrators in attendance.
For Kraft and Sullivan, the facilities and campus as well as the location were big reasons why they chose Elmira.
“The campus was really nice and their facilities are all really good, and it’s closer to home so my family can go watch (my games),” said Kraft, who will major in accounting at Elmira. “It kind of felt like home. Everything is right there and it’s kind of easy to remember where things are.”
“The facilities they had were really nice, and I thought it would probably be the best fit for me,” said Sullivan, who will take advantage of the distance between the Valley and Elmira by commuting to school next year.
Kraft and Sullivan are excited for the chance to remain teammates at the college level.
“It’s definitely nice to go with someone you know so you feel a little more comfortable (when you get there),” Sullivan said.
“It’s good because Cam and I have been playing baseball (together) since junior high. Ever since high school I’ve been the starter and he came in and closed for me every time. It’s going to be good,” added Kraft, who said it’s a good feeling to have a closer like Sullivan on the team. “It’s nice because Cam always came in and shut down everyone. It’s always a good feeling.”
Kraft put together an impressive senior season — both on the mound and at the plate. The Wildcat standout was 5-0 with an incredible 0.61 ERA. He allowed just 11 runs on 23 hits and 11 walks in 34 1/3 innings, while striking out 47 batters.
At the plate, Kraft hit .377 with 20 hits, including two home runs and seven doubles, to go along with 18 RBI and 14 runs scored.
“Luke became a really good offensive baseball player. He always had a strong glove, good arm and he really handles himself well on the mound — never gets too high, never gets too low, doesn’t show his frustration and his body language is really strong — but we were really impressed with how great he was offensively this year. He really became one of our better, if not our best, all around player,” said Athens coach Charlie Havens of Kraft.
“I believe the plan for Luke is to pitch mainly. (The Elmira coaches) came to watch him throw a couple times this year, and he was really successful on the mound this year. They are getting a good one with Luke.”
Kraft would get some good advice from his brother — former Athens standout Tyler Forbes who pitched at Northampton and West Chester — before making his college choice.
“(He told me) go where you want to go. Don’t let other people choose where you go, choose where you want to go,” said Kraft, who picked Elmira College over schools like Northampton and St. Vincent’s in Pittsburgh.
Sullivan had a unique role for the NTL Large School champion Wildcats as he was a true closer — something that is pretty rare in high school baseball.
The Athens closer had four saves this season as he went 23 2/3 innings over a team-high 11 appearances. Sullivan had a 1-1 record with a 2.37 ERA as he allowed eight earned runs on 23 hits and eight walks, while striking out 33 hitters.
“He has the mentality for it. He’s not afraid of the moment. It was just pretty cool to have a guy who was comfortable relieving,” Havens said. “He could have been a starter for us as well but he never complained. He knew that was a good role for him. He’s got a rubber arm, he can throw every day. He’s got good stuff — a really good breaking ball, good off-speed stuff. He’s got a good fast ball and he works hard.”
Sullivan has enjoyed his time as the Wildcats’ closer and had a pretty simple mindset when he headed to the mound in the seventh inning.
“I love that role. I just have to go in and get them out,” said Sullivan, who also had a strong year at the plate, hitting .379 with five doubles, 18 RBI and 11 runs scored.
Sullivan was also considering Tompkins-Cortland Community College, but in the end he decided to head to Elmira with his friend and longtime teammate.
“I just figured (I’d) go play with Krafty and have fun,” said Sullivan, who is undecided when it comes to his major at Elmira.
While his teammates opted to stay close to home, Van Allen wanted to hit the road for his college career.
“We go up there quite a bit, and I didn’t really want to go (to a college) close to home so I was kind of looking towards that area. I like being on the lake, and there’s tons of lakes up there,” said Van Allen, who said his mom grew up in Michigan.
Van Allen said he visited Cornerstone, and after a good conversation with the baseball coaches there, decided it was the right fit.
“I went up there and we had a little bit of a meeting and they asked me if I wanted to be a part of the team,” Van Allen recalled. “I think I’m going to walk in there and make good memories.”
Van Allen transferred from Sayre to Athens midway through his senior year and got limited opportunities on a strong Wildcats squad. He had six hits, including two doubles, three RBI and scored seven times as he appeared in 17 games.
“Joey’s got a really good personality, good attitude and a strong work ethic. He really fit in well with us this year,” Havens said. “His bat is very good. He really does have a nice stick and (he’s got) speed. He’s a good teammate, always positive and I loved having him around.”
Van Allen, who will be looking to play middle infield in college, played another role for the Wildcats this past season — team photographer. The Athens senior could be seen taking photos of his teammates from inside the dugout throughout their run to the NTL crown.
“It’s different, but being able to do both, two things that I love doing at the same time, is awesome. It was great,” said Van Allen, who will major in exercise science while continuing to follow his passion of sports photography. “They don’t have a major for photography, so I’m just going to go the experience way for that, and go exercise science (at Cornerstone).”
There are now four members of this year’s Athens squad heading to the next level — Luke Horton has signed to play football and baseball at St. John Fisher — and that is something Havens is extremely proud of.
“It’s awesome, but it stinks to be losing them,” Havens said with a laugh. “I think we’ve been waiting for this moment to send guys to the next level. It’s a process for all of them, finally deciding where they wanted to go. I’m happy to have Cam and Lucas going to Elmira College. I’m a grad from there so it’s cool. Plus, they are 20 minutes up the road so we can still watch them play — hopefully against Horton, so we’ll be able to get a little rivalry going with (Elmira and St. John Fisher).”
Van Allen praised both Havens and Sayre coach Jamie VanDuzer for helping prepare him for the next level.
“Our coaching staff, Havens and (Andy Podolinski), those guys are amazing ... They do a lot to help us off and on the field,” said Van Allen. “(Coach VanDuzer) is a tremendous coach, too. He knows exactly what he’s talking about with every bit of baseball. I mean just being around a group of guys who know what they’re talking about and lead you a certain way where if you want to go and play college ball you know the route to take. They do a lot of good things to (help you with that).”
Kraft said Havens and Podolinski knew how to challenge the Wildcats in practice while also allowing them to have some fun.
“It’s been fun. They both pushed you to the limit. They made practice fun but also serious. It was always a good time,” Kraft said.
The hard work paid off and these Wildcats will leave Athens with plenty of good memories — including one from just a few weeks ago.
“Beating Wyalusing at Wyalusing was a fun game because that was the game to win the NTL and we came out and won. That was a big game,” Kraft said.
“Just the friendships I’ve made,” said Van Allen on his favorite memories from this season. “A lot of guys (at Athens) I was already close to, but just being here at Athens (has brought us) a lot closer and I won’t take that for granted. I’ll bring that with me.”
Sullivan also mentioned the Wyalusing win, but when he looks back on his time playing baseball for Athens it will be about the entire experience.
“It’s been awesome. It’s been the best three years of my life,” Sullivan said.
