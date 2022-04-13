Tigers come from behind to defeat Troy

Troy jumped out to an early 6-0 lead, and looked to be in control of their NTL Large School matchup on the road against North Penn-Mansfield Tuesday evening. The Trojans dominated the first inning and a half in all facets, and were cruising. But, as quickly and comprehensively as Troy took that lead, North Penn-Mansfield stormed back as they beat Troy 14-8.
It’s not the first time the Tigers have rallied back from a large early deficit this year as they stormed back from 5-0 down to Coudersport in their season opener.
“They’re young, they’re resilient,” Tiger head coach Rob Davis. “For whatever reason, I don’t think our expectations are very high. So I don’t think they don’t get stressed out. They like to hit. A lot of them spend all winter hitting up in Elmira elite program and it shows,”
It did show. All ten NPM hitters that came to bat recorded at least one hit en route to fourteen hits on the day for the Tigers. Most importantly, they hit in clutch situations well all game, something key as the season goes on and games get tighter.
“We had a good gap-to-gap approach today,” Davis said.
Troy did start hot though, and in the top of the first plated two runs. A one-out single by Camden Allen was followed by a double by Kory Schucker helped set the table. A Justice Chimics groundout to shortstop scored Allen, and a two-out single by Clayton Smith scored Schucker and Troy led 2-0.
After shutting down the Tigers in the bottom of the first, Troy went back to work in the 2nd. A walk and an error sandwiched around a fielders’ choice was followed by an RBI single by Allen. An RBI groundout by Shucker made it 4-0, then Chimics doubled and Smith singled to make it 6-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd.
It was North Penn Mansfield’s turn to get the bats going. A Karson Dominick single and a Cody Hermanson single were sandwiched around a walk to load the bases with no outs. After a run was walked in, Eli Shaw singled to drive in two to cut the lead to 6-3. After a walk and a fielder’s choice scored another run, a Derek Litzelman single tied the game at six after two innings.
Troy went down without threatening to score in the top of third, it was the Tigers’ turn to get another rally going. After Alex Davis reached on an error and Cooper Shaw singled, NP-Mansfield had something cooking with two outs. Easton Pequinot and Cam Fabian hit back-to-back singles and the Tigers led, 8-6. They weren’t done, and Hunter Thompson singled to bring in another run. They got their final run of the inning when Cam Fabian scored on a passed ball to make it 10-6 after three.
After a scoreless fourth inning, Troy worked a run across on an error and fielders’ choice to make it 10-7 in the top of the fifth.
That ended an outstanding outing for Tiger freshman pitcher Cooper Shaw. The righthander pitched three innings with no earned runs allowed and settled the game down defensively for North Penn-Mansfield.
A lot of young players are playing for the Tigers (as well as Troy) and Shaw thinks that’s helping him settle in, knowing he’s playing baseball with the same kids he always has.
“It was pretty good,” Cooper Shaw said. “It’s way easier (to adjust to varsity baseball. We’ve always played together.”
North Penn-Mansfield answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Back-to-back singles for Pequinot and Fabian set the table, and after a fielders’ choice, Derek Litzelman ripped a ball that was too hot to handle for the Trojan infield and made it 11-7. Then, with two outs, Davis ripped a double and Wyatt Wesneski singled to make it 14-7.
Troy tried to get a rally going in the sixth, and Allen and Schucker reached base on a single and double to start the inning. Two batters later, Clayton Smith scored Allen on a single, but that’s all they would get in the inning, and in the game, as a scoreless 7th gave a final score of 14-8.
