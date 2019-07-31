The Williamsport had just broken a 1-1 tie in the top of the eight to take a 2-1 lead but the Connecticut Tigers responded with a pair in the bottom of the eighth to rally from behind for a 3-2 victory on Tuesday night at Dodd Stadium in Norwich. The game was the opener of a three-game series.
Williamsport (14-29) received RBI’s from Nate Fassnacht and Herbert Iser. Fassnacht collected two of the team’s six hits including an RBI single in the fourth for a 1-0 lead. Kendall Simmons also had a pair of singles among the team’s six hits total.
Starter Hsin-Chieh Lin worked 3.2 innings without allowing a hit before surrendering a solo home run to Corey Joyce of Connecticut (20-23).
Jose Conopoima scattered three hits over 3.1 innings of effective relief from the fourth through the seventh. But five straight men reached against Brian Marconi (0-3) in the eighth in the decisive inning.
First-rounder Bryson Stott had a day off for the first time since he joined the Crosscutters
Williamsport has lost two straight following its four-game winning streak. In both losses (at Batavia and Connecticut) the Cutters scored first but went on to lose by a single run. The Crosscutters continue the series at Connecticut on Wednesday night with RHP Tyler Burch scheduled to start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.