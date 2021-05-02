TIOGA — After a blowout loss earlier in the day, the Tioga Tigers were able to rally and get a solid outing on the mound from eighth grader Conlan Taylor who pitched a complete game in the 5-4 win.
After Athens tied the ball game up after being down two runs in the top of the fifth, the Tigers used the response they needed to get two runs of their own to take a 5-3 lead which propelled them to a close win.
“Bryce Bailey really stepped up for us today, and he had three clutch hits today that really helped us,” said Tioga Head Coach Kevin Evanek. “Conlan has put in a lot of work too, and he pitched well for us today, which is great to see as an eighth grader.”
After getting up a run after one inning, the Tigers turned around and produced another productive inning in the third with the top of the order coming back up. That was when Bailey produced one of two huge hits. He hit a double that dribbled on the first baseline into right field that drove in two runs to give Tioga a 3-0 lead.
Athens would then settle in and score one run in the following inning, followed by two in the top of the fifth that would tie the contest up at three a piece. After Tioga responded with two of their own from a hit sparked by Ethan Agan, Athens scored one run with just two outs on the board in the top of the sixth inning.
Taylor made his Tioga debut with an impact as he threw just 86 pitches while allowing three earned runs and six hits. He also only walked one batter.
With a runner on third base, Karter Rude hit a grounder to the Tioga shortstop who threw it over to Cole Williams at first. The close call called him out at the bag, leaving the players and coaches in the Athens dugout skeptical of the crucial call that would have tied up the game. Taylor was able to hold the Wildcats to nothing in the seventh to close out the contested one-run loss for the Wildcats.
“There’s no reason to be upset with the way we played, said Athens Head Coach Charlie Havens. “It was a run-one ball game, we had some good hitting and our defense has been making plays. That’s something we’ve really been working on. Overall we had a 4-1 week, so we’ve been playing well.”
Athens will be back on the diamond on Wednesday when they take on Wellsboro at their home field. They currently hold an 8-7 record with half of the season already gone by. Tioga will hit the road on Monday when they take on the Newark Valley Cardinals.
“This is something we can hopefully keep going in the future,” Givens noted. “It’s just a fun day of baseball with good teams and it’s a chance to be with the guys and see the old coaches. It’s overall just a great time.”
Sayre 20, Tioga 2
The first game of the day in the Valley Border Classic at Tioga High School, saw less of a competitive game than the one that followed. The Redskins dominated from start to finish as the bats were on fire to cruise to a 20-2 win over the Tigers without mercy rule.
The Redskins wasted no time as they worked in five runs in the top of the first inning after a 10 a.m. start. They then gave up a run in the following half of the inning. Sayre was unable to score in the next two frames.
The offense then woke up as they had a pair of home runs in the middle innings. That set up an eight run inning in the sixth that would all but put away the game for the Redskins, helping them secure the impressive 18-run victory.
Zach Moore and Zach Garrity finished off the day leading the visitors with three hits each. Garrity led the team with five RBI. Brayden Horton and Zach Moore contributed four and three RBI respectively. Despite only scoring two runs as a team, Bryce Bailey led the Tigers offense with three hits.
On the mound, David Northrup had 11 strikeouts for the Redskins in five innings pitched. Derrick Gauge led the Tigers with four strikeouts in defeat.
“We haven’t played a game in three years, and we ran into a buzzsaw today with Sayre,” said Evanek. “We know how good they are but we’re getting to settle in.”
The game lasted nearly three hours as Tioga played shortly after the first game ended with their matchup against Athens, while Sayre got on the bus and took the bus ride to Waverly where they suffered their first loss of the season in surprising fashion.
