As the lights shined down on Alparon Park in Troy, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2020, one Warrior was prepared to take the field for the last time of his high school career. Although the game did in fact feature the Canton Warriors against the Troy Trojans, one member of the Canton High School football team had been fighting since 2018 to make it to this moment. That warrior was Timmy Ward, and he was ready to take in the moment.
Prior to the 2018 football season, Ward noticed a small lump forming in his armpit. The first few days after the discovery, he didn’t think anything of it.
“It was a month later before I even told anybody,” Ward said. “It consistently, week after week, got bigger and harder and firmer.”
After a few weeks, the lump was still there. This time Ward decided it was best to tell his parents.
“I told my mom and dad about a month after I found it... we got it checked out and they said it was nothing,” Ward said. “I went back a month later... they had me get bloodwork and a chest x-ray and still said nothing.”
With the clear results from the doctors, Ward had no fears going into the football season. But as the season progressed, Ward could feel a difference from last season.
“I felt really out of shape the whole season. At the time I figured that I didn’t prepare enough for the season and didn’t get myself ready,” Ward said. “The biggest issue I had was just the breathing, I felt like I was out of shape and couldn’t breathe well.”
During the 2018 season, Ward was a defensive force to be reckoned with, compiling 84 tackles and 11 interceptions. He was just as productive on the offensive side, with 36 receptions and seven receiving touchdowns while also rushing for 359 yards and six touchdowns. Add two kickoffs run for a touchdown and Ward had earned a spot on the All-State Team for the second consecutive year. However, the offseason would bring life-changing developments off the field.
On the morning of November 26, 2018, Ward was hunting with his uncle, Lyle Wesneski, before leaving with his family for Williamsport, Pennsylvania to receive the results of his biopsy. At that appointment, four months after the first lump was discovered, Ward was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
“I was surprised. Me, my mom and my younger sister were at the appointment together in Williamsport when they diagnosed me, and we were all in shock,” Ward said. “None of us were expecting that at all.”
“We were hunting together and [Ward] had to leave early for a doctor’s appointment at noon, so we went during the morning,” Wesneski said. “He messaged me that night and said nonchalantly, ‘Hey, I have cancer.’ I was like, ‘What? You’re joking.’ And he was like, ‘No, I’m serious.’ And then the reality of that really set in.”
Within a few days, Ward was at the Hershey Medical Center to begin his treatment and chemotherapy. His parents withdrew him from school for the year as he prepared to embark on months of vigorous treatment. The treatment was done in three-week cycles, with the first week being two days of chemo with Ward receiving various drugs throughout. The second week included a double-dose of one of the previous week’s drugs.
“It was like the heavy-hitter knockout, and it drained my whole body. I usually ended up in the ER the night after that chemo,” Ward said.
The third and final week of the cycle was an off week, with no treatments for Ward, just recovery. Overall, Ward went through four cycles. But throughout all the treatment, Ward was not alone: The Canton community and neighboring towns came together to support him.
“Honestly, it was insane. You see other people going through this stuff and you try to help them but when you’re the person that everyone is helping, it’s like an overwhelming feeling,” Ward said. “I didn’t know half of these people, but they were doing all they [could] to help me.”
After the final treatment, doctors noticed a small spot near Ward’s lung and had to take additional tests to ensure it wasn’t cancerous. One month later, all of the chemo and support paid off and on May 1, 2019, Ward was able to ring the bell, declaring himself cancer-free.
“I had to wait another month because they wanted to see if it was growing or not. And then on May 1, for my last scan, is when they said it was all good and I’m cancer-free,” Ward said. “For that whole month we were stressed out and anxious. We talked about how it shouldn’t be anything, but you never know, so once we got that clear scan we were relieved.”
“[Ward] put a video online the day he rang the bell at Hershey Medical and it was tears of joy for me,” Wesneski said. “He’s a very emotional kid but he doesn’t show his emotions, he holds everything in. When he finally rang the bell, he broke down and started crying and hugged his nurse and parents. I held it together until that point.”
From that moment on, Ward’s main focus was to wear a Warrior uniform again. Prior to heading back to school for his junior year, Ward was granted an additional year of eligibility by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA). While he wasn’t cleared for football that fall, due to the season being close to his treatments, Ward was able to start preparing for the wrestling season. As Canton’s head wrestling coach, Wesneski worked to help get Ward back to where he had left off the previous year.
“[Ward] wasn’t physically ready for football, but he was cleared for wrestling, and I remember he went out to the first open tournament at Lock Haven University,” Wesneski said. “He did ok and won a couple of matches and then got beat, and he was like, ‘Wow, I have so much further to go to be physically ready to wrestle.’ I said, ‘Hey, Rome wasn’t built in a day. Be patient and keep working and step by step get better every day.’”
“It was pretty bad,” Ward said. “That [tournament] would have been five months after my last chemo treatment and it didn’t go very well. I was struggling to make it through a match, but it was good to realize where I’m at in my training and how far I need to go.”
By the time the wrestling season began, Ward was more than ready. From the opening match, the Darren Klingerman Invitational at Bloomsburg High School, Ward showed how prepared he was for the season, winning not only his opening match, but the entire invitational for the 170-pound weight class.
“It was awesome. Going into it I didn’t know I was going to win, but I’m still a competitive person and no matter what I’m going to try,” Ward said. “Even though I went through all this and I was as low as I was, I still have the same expectations for myself to win [in] anyway I could.”
“The whole crowd gave him a standing ovation after winning his first match down in Bloomsburg. The referee raised his hand and it was just like he won a national championship.” Wesneski said. “He had a huge smile on his face and I gave him a big hug.”
It was a monstrous welcome back for Ward, who went 40-9 on the year, including titles at the Darren Klingerman Invitational, the Tunkhannock Holiday Tournament and the District IV AA North Sectional. On March 7, 2020, Ward became a state medalist after placing sixth at the PIAA AA Championships.
“My school sent four guys, including me, to states, and one was my cousin,” Ward said.
“So it was cool to be able to go down there and wrestle with him and my other teammates and have my family and coaches there; [to] be able to compete at that high of a level with all of the people there [who had been] supporting me over the last couple of years.”
One week later, a new battle would present itself, but this battle was too big for Ward to tackle on his own. The COVID-19 pandemic put the world at a halt, including in-person education and sports. The pandemic made it especially difficult for athletes trying to prepare for the upcoming fall season.
“It’s very hard,” Ward said. “Throughout this summer, as guys on the football team weren’t allowed to be working out with our coaches and stuff, we would just get together randomly and literally just throw the football around and play some backyard football and lift when we could.”
As the student-athletes tried to prepare for the upcoming season, a battle ensued between the PIAA and the state of Pennsylvania over the return of high school sports.
While trying to reach an agreement on when to start, the PIAA delayed the start date of the fall season by two weeks.
“The first time they pushed it back, right from there, I was like, ‘This is already going to not happen,’” Ward said. “‘Things are already shutting down again, so this isn’t even going to happen.’”
Finally, the PIAA gave the green light for the season to begin. On September 5, the Canton Warriors took the field for a scrimmage, Ward’s first football competition since 2018. A few plays into the scrimmage, Canton’s offense lined up for a normal rushing play, with Ward lined up on the far side as a receiver.
“If I would have just blocked my guy ahead of me I would have been fine, but for some reason, I decided to run all the way across the field. I was excited to be playing and ran across the field to get a lead block for our running back,” Ward said. “I really can’t tell you what happened. I just took a step and felt a pop and went down and instantly was in pain. As I was lying there, I basically knew what had happened.”
Wesneski was at the game as one of the officials and saw firsthand the injury that Ward suffered.
“Being his coach and his uncle, it was a big lump in my throat ... I’ve coached football for 20 years, and I knew [that] what I saw, I have seen before. And usually the outcome is not good,” Wesneski said. “When nobody touches you and you go down like that, usually...it is an ACL. Here is the kid that worked so hard and took the extra year so he could come back and play football, and it got taken away from him in the first couple of plays.”
The following Thursday, Ward’s fear ended up being confirmed by the doctor: His ACL was completely torn. Even with the devastating news, Ward was looking to push through it.
“I was just sitting [at the doctor’s] and I was like, ‘Well, I kind of want to play tomorrow.’ Obviously, the doctor didn’t recommend it and was trying to protect me and my knee, but I was pretty stubborn about it and was like, ‘I’m going to play tomorrow,’” Ward said.
“He just said, ‘OK, I will meet with you in two weeks and if you want surgery we can do it then.’ I texted my coach and said, ‘It’s ACL, but I’m playing.’”
“I wouldn’t expect anything different. If the doctors would have said he could have kept trying it every week he would have been out there each week. Football is his passion,” Wesneski said. “I knew he’d find a way, brace it up and find a doctor that told him to give it a shot, and he did. I think he was an inspiration to his teammates and his coaches, and he was an inspiration to the community because look at what this kid has been through, and he still is finding a way.”
The following night, the Canton Warriors headed up north 10 miles to Alparon Park to face their rival, the Troy Trojans. Even with a torn ACL, Ward was ready to get on the field.
“It was definitely weird without any fans or anything...but it was definitely a great moment just to be able to get back on the field again,” Ward said. “It was definitely cool to be able to play again — obviously not under the circumstances I wanted it, but it was definitely cool.”
Even under the circumstances, once the ball was in the air, football was the only thing that mattered.
“Obviously during the game you have a lot of adrenaline. At first [my knee] hurt, but it really didn’t bother me as much. On the first drive of the game, Troy had the ball and their running back broke a tackle and was in the open field while I was behind him. I [hadn’t] fully sprinted yet at all since my injury and I was kind of like, ‘All right, I really don’t have a choice now. I’ve got to try,’” Ward said. “I got going and ended up chasing him down from behind and tackling him. After that play, I relaxed a little and was able to play better because I could trust my knee a little more.”
During the fourth quarter of the game, Ward felt another pop in his knee during a sprint and went down again, sparking a fire in the Canton team. The Warriors rallied from down 16 in the fourth quarter to win the game in overtime. Although the win called for celebration, there was just as much concern for Ward’s knee and the future of his Warrior career.
“Once I got hurt, I figured that was it and that it was a good way to go out, so I was kind of at peace with it,” Ward said. “It was like, ‘You know what? That was my last game and I’m good with it. I need to just look after myself and get my leg fixed.’”
That following week, Ward started to see improvements in his knee and tossed out the idea of playing again Friday to his sister, who is also the athletic trainer for Canton.
“I started to get anxious and said to my sister, ‘You know, I kind of actually want to play now that I’m starting to feel good again.’ She told me to just wait and ...give my leg that week to recover from last week and then we [would] talk about it,” Ward said. “On Friday, I went to leave my house for the Athens game and when I went to walk out the door I grabbed my helmet, shoulder pads and my game jersey and shoveled them in the trunk of my car and drove to school. I [got] to the school and went up to my sister and said, ‘If things aren’t going well, I have time. I’m playing.’”
Minutes before the teams went to warm up, the game was called off due to COVID-19 concerns with the opposing team. Days following, Canton experienced a COVID-19 outbreak of their own, prompting a shutdown of the school and the school’s athletics.
The decision also prompted Ward to call it a year and get surgery.
Although his days in a Warrior uniform may be over, Ward is looking ahead to a comeback in college.
“I plan on going to college and I want to play football somewhere. I want to study exercise science and then eventually get my masters in exercise oncology,” Ward said.
“My main [school] right now is Rutgers, that is the one I’m looking at right now.”
“[Ward] has a never die and never give up mentality,” Wesneski said. “He is going to write a whole new chapter in college, and this will be water under the bridge later on in his career. And he’ll say, ‘This helped make me that man I am.’ He just keeps getting up when he gets knocked down, and that’s all you can do.”
Even with Ward’s time running down at Canton, he will always remember what the community has done for him.
“Thank you, thank you for everything you’ve done for me. Obviously, I won’t be able to repay anybody for what they did for me,” Ward said. “I would never be able to repay them at the level that they did for me, but I would just like to say thank you because without them it would’ve made everything 10 times harder.”
For those preparing to embark on their own battle, Ward offers the key advice to get you through your journey.
“The main thing that got me through is staying positive and finding the light in things.
Obviously, it’s not gonna be fun, there’s nothing fun about it, but if you’re going into a dark tunnel you need to find the light somewhere and find a way out and battle,” Ward said.
Although the season didn’t play out the way Ward had hoped, his resilience and determination truly inspired those around him. Ward’s bravery truly conveys how he embodies a Warrior.
