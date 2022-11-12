Timmy Ward talks about his big moment

If there was some loud screaming across Bradford County last Saturday night, don’t worry. There was nothing bad happening.
It was just football fans from across the NTL cheering on one of their most inspirational and talented alumni as he made some noise on the national stage.
Former Canton Warrior Timmy Ward — who overcame Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and later a knee injury during high school to eventually earn a spot on the Rutgers football team — picked up a blocked punt during Saturday’s Rutgers-Michigan game and took it seven yards to the house for his first career touchdown.
“My job was just to get up field and make sure that if the ball did end up on the ground I needed to be able to be there to scoop it up,” Ward said. “Everything worked out the way we had planned it. Max Melton did what he does and got his hands on it, and when I saw it on the ground I just knew that I had to get there and get it in the end zone.”
Ward, who admitted it was all a blur in the moment, was more worried about getting ready for his next assignment than celebrating the score.
“I would say I probably blacked out a little bit. It all happened so fast and all that,” he said. “I was just worried about getting the ball to the ref and getting ready for kickoff.”
Ward credited the big play to the work the Scarlet Knights special teams unit put in during practice in the week leading up to the Michigan game.
“It was cool how everything worked out the way we had planned it all week. All the reps that we did in practice and stuff like that — we were just excited that everything worked the way we wanted it to,” Ward said.
With all of that preparation, Ward said he was more than ready to finish the job once Melton got the block.
“We had planned it all week — and I had every night, when I would go over all my notes from it and everything, I was just thinking this really could happen and it ended up happening,” Ward said. “It really wasn’t my first time doing all of it just because I did it all week and I was getting mental reps.”
The Canton grad said he continues to feel the support from his hometown — and he wasn’t surprised to see the outpouring of love after his touchdown.
“It’s been really good. Everybody has been texting me, calling me excited and all that. I didn’t expect anything other than that and it’s awesome,” he said.
Ward said he didn’t have any family in the crowd last weekend, but had a special moment on the phone with his parents following the game.
“Actually, this was the only game that my parents didn’t go to. My oldest sister is due any day now with her first son, so my parents wanted to stay home in case she went into labor,” said Ward. “(Talking to my parents after) was awesome. Obviously, my mom was in tears, my dad was excited.”
The former Warrior made his college debut on Sept. 10 and has been getting more reps on special teams as the season has gone on.
“It feels good. Going into the season I didn’t know if I’d be playing at all, but things worked out and it’s pretty cool to be out there,” Ward said.
Ward went to Rutgers and become a student manager as he rehabbed his injured knee. He went there with no guarantees of getting a spot on the football team once he was healthy — but that didn’t deter the former All-State player from Canton.
After a tryout last September, Ward would eventually get the call in January that he earned his spot on the Rutgers football team.
Since then, he has proven to his coaches that he can not only play at the Division I level, the Canton grad is someone head coach Greg Schiano can count on to make calls on the field.
“Timmy has become a guy on our special teams that he’s very calm and he makes some of our checks for us, which sounds like a little thing, but special teams, you don’t spend as much time as you do on offense and defense on special teams,” Schiano said. “So you need a guy or two who can keep things calm and make the decisions out there, and he’s growing into that, which is important for us.”
Ward said it’s an honor to be trusted by Schiano and the other Rutgers coaches.
“It feels good, especially coming in the way I did as a walk-on ... it’s really cool to be trusted by the guy that you look up to, the guy who runs the show,” Ward said.
In his postgame press conference, Schiano spoke about Ward’s journey and how special it was to see him get into the end zone.
“That’s really heartwarming, because you’re right, he has been through a lot to even be playing college football, no less at a Big Ten program,” Schiano said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.