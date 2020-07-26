On Sunday (July 26), Tioga Downs welcomes two divisions of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for 2-year-old trotting colts & geldings that will each race for a purse of $53,100.
Ambassador Hanover (Ake Svanstedt) and Sevenshadesofgrey (Corey Callahan) appear to be the ones to beat in the first division.
Ambassador Hanover (Chapter Seven-Angel Eyes Hanover), who is one-for-one in his career with a NYSS win at Yonkers Raceway on July 7 is trained by Svanstedt.
The Ron Burke trained Sevenshadesofgrey (Chapter Seven-Ms Naughty) is searching for his first career win. The colt has two second place finishes in two career starts including a second to Ambassador Hanover at Yonkers Raceway.
The second division will feature Incommunicado (Ake Svanstedt), Special Prosecutor (Marcus Miller) and In The Cards (Scott Zeron) who are all are coming off NYSS wins at Yonkers.
Incommunicado (Chapter Seven-Gran Cavalla) is trained by Svanstedt is one for one in his career. The David Dewhurst trained Special Prosecutor (Chapter Seven-Valley Makala) is unbeaten in two career starts. In The Cards is one-for-one in his career. The George Ducharme trained gelding is by RC Royalty out of Super Starlet.
The 12-race card will start at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.