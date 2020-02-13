The Tioga girls topped Towanda 65-59 in basketball action on Wednesday.
Eve Wood had 21 points and Olivia Ayres had 19 in the victory.
Chloe Bellis finished with 14 points for Tioga and Giovanna Rossi had seven points, while Ari Manwaring chipped in with four points.
Bellis had a double-double, adding 16 boards, and Rossi had a monster game on the glass with 20 rebounds.
Bellis had six steals and seven assists and Wood had seven boards, two steals and four assists.
Manwaring had eight rebounds and Julia Bellis had five boards.
Paige Manchester had a double-double for Towanda with 17 points and 12 rebounds, with two steals, three blocks and an assist, and Amanda Horton had 17 points.
Porschia Bennett had nine points, five boards, five steals and three blocked shots and Hannah Chandler had eight points and seven boards, with three steals.
Erin Barrett and Gracie Schoonover each had four points for Towanda. Barrett had three boards and two blocks and Schoonover had nine boards and a blocked shot.
Towanda won the JV game 45-18 with Destiny Brennan scoring 12. Abby Foley had eight for Tioga.
Wellsboro 44, Troy 20
The Hornets qualified for districts with the win.
Cathryn Brought had 17 points for Wellsboro in the win and Emma Coolidge had nine points, while Bailey Monks had eight points.
Jordyn Abernathy had four points for the Hornets and Rylee Boyce, Bri Tuttle and Emma Brandenburg had two points each in the win.
Sydney Taylor had 10 points, six boards and four steals for Troy and Hannah Zimmerman had four points and a steal.
Rachel Kingsley had two points, three boards, an assist and a steal and Olivia Call had two points.
MaKenna Matthews had a point and two rebounds and Cessily Harding had a point, two boards and two steals.
Bailey Johnson had a steal, Skyler Swain had a rebound and Madison Vargas had three points and a steal.
