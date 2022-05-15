SAYRE — The Tioga softball team only needed five innings to dispatch Sayre 12-2 in the final game of the Wounded Warrior Tournament on Saturday.
Leading the charge on offense, Tioga’s Austyn Vance went 3-for-3 with two RBI and Alissa Hine had two hits and two RBI.
MJ Thetga and Julia Bellis each had two hits and one RBI for the Lady Tigers, while Molly Bombard and Erin Luther each had one hit and two RBI.
Thetga hit an RBI single in the first inning to open the scoring. Vance hit an RBI triple in the second inning and an error scored another run.
Hine hit an RBI double in the third inning and Vance hit another RBI triple extending the Lady Tigers’ lead to 7-0.
Hine also earned the win in the circle, only allowing two hits against and one earned run, while striking out four in five innings.
“Our bats woke up and we started communicating,” Tioga head coach Stephanie Hills said. “Communication is huge for us and if we don’t do it, we won’t really be successful.”
Mercedez Haggerty and Olivia Corbin each had a hit for the Lady Redskins, while Abby McGaughey and Reagan Parrish added one RBI apiece,
“It was tough but we worked well with eight players and we would have done better but it was really hot,” Sayre’s Madison Smith said. “We got our hits down, made more contact, worked well as a team, and didn’t get down on ourselves.
Tioga finishes the regular season with a 12-5 record and will play next in the Section IV playoffs.
“I want to see us continue to carry our bats and make sure that they are still awake when we go into the postseason,” Hills said. “Also we need to stay consistent as a team and not fall apart.”
Sayre hosts Galeton on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Athens 8, Tioga 4
ATHENS — Playing in the first game of the Wounded Warrior Tournament, the Athens softball team defeated Tioga 8-4.
Each team only had one baserunner through the first two innings before Tioga got on the board in the top of the third.
Austyn Vance led off the inning with an RBI double, and later scored when Abby Foley reached on an error.
Jules Pack tied the game for Athens with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the third.
The Lady Tigers retook the lead in the top of the fourth. MacKenzie Williams hit a one-out single and moved to third on an error on the same play. She came in to score on a passed ball to make it 2-1. Alissa Hine doubled and scored on another passed ball to put Tioga ahead by two.
Athens fired right back with five runs in the bottom of the inning.
Marissa Butler drew a leadoff walk, then Savannah Persun and Macie Coyle both singled to load the bases. Butler scored when Mackenzie Morgan reached on an error. Braelynn Wood then grounded into a 1-2 fielder’s choice, but the throw down to first went wide and allowed another run to score.
Caydence Macik followed with a two-RBI double, and Jules Pack hit a sacrifice fly to give Athens a 6-3 lead.
MJ Thetga hit a solo home run top of the fifth, but the Athens defense prevented any further damage.
“It hurts us when we can’t be offensively and defensively solid and Athens hit the ball well and played solid defense.” Tioga head coach Heather Klossner said. “We had a couple of balls give us trouble in the outfield and our bats didn’t consistently hit throughout the game.”
Macik hit another double in the bottom of the sixth and scored on an RBI single by Aliyah Butler. Pack followed with an RBI double to score Butler and push the Lady Wildcats lead to 8-4, the eventual final.
“Getting back two starters that we were missing has definitely helped us out a lot,” Athens coach Mickey Farell said. “The key to that game was definitely getting the hits when we needed them. We had been struggling in that area, but we got some major hits.”
Waverly 9, Sayre 6
SAYRE — For about four innings, Sayre played the game as well as it can be played.
Then in the top of the sixth inning, Waverly erupted for five big runs and held on for the win.
With her team down 4-3, Lourden Benjamin opened the inning with a walk and Bella Romano attempted to bunt her over to second. Unfortunately for Sayre, an error allowed both runners to score. Waverly then loaded the bases and Faith Blauvelt ripped a single to center sending two runners home.
Waverly made it 9-4 in the top of the seventh. Showing no quit, Sayre plated two in the bottom of the inning but the rally came up short.
Waverly rapped out eight hits led by Olivia Robinson with a double, a triple an RBI and two runs. Peyton Shaw had a double, one RBI and two runs; Aubrey Ennis and Lea VanAllen each had a hit and a run; Blauvelt’s hit added two RBI; Natalie Lauper had a hit and an RBI; Micheala Lauper had a hit; omano scored twice; and Benjamin scored once.
Robinson started in the circle for Waverly, allowing three hits, two walks and four runs, only one of which was earned. She fanned seven over four innings. Michaela Lauper went the last three innings, allowing three hits and two unearned runs with eight strikeouts.
Aliyah Rawlings had three singles and a run and Abbie McGaughey had a single, a double two RBI and a run for Sayre. Meghan Flynn added a double and a run; Makenna Garrison had two RBI; and Olivia Corbin matched Raegan Parrish with a run each.
Corbin struck out three in 5 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, four walks and six runs with five earned. Parrish went the last 1 2/3 innings, allowing three hits, three walks and three earned runs with one punch-out.
Athens 11, Waverly 1
ATHENS — A replenished Wildcat softball team cruised to an 11-1 win over Waverly in the second of their Wounded Warrior Tournament games.
Freshman Savannah Persun had great control in the circle and kept the Wolverine bats quiet. She struck out eight batters, gave up two hits and walked only two in five innings.
Athens coach Mickey Farrell praised her performance.
“She had command of the strike zone. She was pounding the strike zone really good,” he said. “When they did hit the ball, they didn’t hit anything really hard. She did a fantastic job.”
Waverly’s only run came as the result of a Wildcat error in the first inning .
Offensively, every Wildcat made it on base at least once.
Cadence Macik and Macie Coyle combined for seven hits in the game. Braelynn Wood also went 3-for-3 .
Aubrey Ennis led Waverly with one hit and one RBI that came on a single in the first inning, and Lea VanAllen also singled.
